With less than a week to go for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, fans from all around the globe are expected to throng the nation Down Under to see their nation vie for the title. 16 countries will be participating in the T20 extravaganza in 45 matches to be played over seven different cities from 16 October onwards.

The final will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November and tickets for all the games have gone on sale since 8 February this year. We take a look at all you need to know about Australian travelling rules, venues, ticket prices, ticket availability etc.

Venues for T20 World Cup 2022

Stadium (City): Capacity

Adelaide Oval (Adelaide): 55,317 (Will host semifinal 2)

The Gabba (Brisbane): 40,000

Karidnia Park (Geelong): 26,000

Bellerive Oval (Hobart): 20,000

Perth Stadium (Perth): 61,266

SCG (Sydney): 48,601 (will host semifinal 1)

MCG (Melbourne): 1,00,024 (will host final)

All the stadiums will host full capacity

Ticket prices for T20 World Cup

Tickets are now on sale for all 45 T20 World Cup matches, including the final. As per ICC website, tickets for adults vary from $30 to $110 for every first round and Super 12 matches with tickets being sold a first-come-first-serve basis. For children, aged between 2 to 16 years, tickets are available for $5 (Excludes other convenience charges).

Prices for the semi-final (in Adelaide and Sydney), tickets for adults vary from $40 to $165 while the price of the child ticket is between $10 to $20.

For the final in Melbourne, prices vary from $40 to $395 with the minimum price for adult tickets set at $175 while for children at $40.

T20 World Cup Tickets availability for India matches

Indian matches are of particular interest for the host given the heavy crowd expected at the stadiums for each match. The Australian tourism department is already expecting a footfall of at least 4,00,000 tourists from India during the World Cup as there has been a strong sale of tickets for India matches. At the time of writing, the best ticket prices available for Indian matches were:

23 October – India vs Pakistan (MCG): Sold Out

27 October – India vs Group A runner-up (SCG): Sold out

30 October – India vs South Africa (Perth): Available (Adult: $125; Child: $130)

2 November – India vs Bangladesh (Adelaide): Available (Adult: $60; Child: $65)

5 November – India vs Group B winner (MCG): Available (Child: $25)

(Ticket prices exclude convenience charges).

Tickets are available on the official T20 World Cup 2022 website

Travelling rules to Australia for T20 World Cup

Australia was under one of the stringent of lockdowns till 21 February 2022 but it has opened its border for the world ever since. The Australian tourism department is expecting the visiting Indian tourists to spend $1.8 billion during their stays (like Indians did in 2019) and are hoping to have enough capacity to welcome the fans.

For travellers to enter Australia during the World Cup, they would require an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA), which is an electronic visa issued by the Australian government. The ETA will be attached to a traveller’s passport to allow him or her to enter and stay in Australia as a tourist. The ETA visa will allow a tourist to stay in Australia for up to 90 days.

Arriving travellers are no longer required to produce a COVID-19 negative test report but some airlines may ask for pre-departure COVID test results, stated the Australian government’s health department.

One also is not required to carry any proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel to and from Australia. Also, since 9 September 2022, it’s no longer mandatory for passengers to wear masks on international flights. However, the health department encouraged passengers to continue wearing mask to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

However, rules may vary by country or as per airline rules.

