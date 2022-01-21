T20 World Cup 2022: India face Pakistan at MCG on 23 October, Australia begin title defence against New Zealand

Defending champions Australia will begin their title defence against New Zealand, which will be a repeat of the last year World Cup's final, in the first Super 12 stage match, on 22 October, of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 23 October at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia will be hosting the T20 World Cup for the first time and it will be played from 16 October to 13 November. The tournament will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The opening match of the First Round, which begins on 16 October, will be played between 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia. They are part of Group A alongside two other qualifiers. Two-time champions West Indies are part of Group B along with Scotland and two qualifiers.

The Super 12 will begin on 22 October. Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan plus the winner of the Group A qualifiers and the runner-up in Group B will be part of Group one.

Group two will include India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the other two teams from First Round.

The semi-finals will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively.

The MCG will host the T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be played on 13 November 2022.

