India made a poor start to the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman by losing to Pakistan and then New Zealand. Virat Kohli and Co are still within a chance of making it to the semi-finals having beaten Afghanistan and Scotland convincingly.

Placed in Group 2 alongside Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia, Pakistan and New Zealand, India are hoping to take the second spot with unbeaten Pakistan sealing the top spot and moving into the semi-finals. Per the format, only the top two teams go ahead to the last-four stage of the event.

The dominant wins over Afghanistan, where India scored 210/2, and Scotland, who were dismissed for just 85 runs, have helped India along to four points while bolstering their net run rate (NRR).

As things stand on Sunday, New Zealand have 6 points, after three wins and a loss (vs Pakistan), ahead of India, Afghanistan (4 points each), Namibia (2 points) and Scotland (0 points).

How can India qualify?

On Sunday, Afghanistan take on New Zealand in Abu Dhabi with not just theirs but India's hopes of going ahead also in the balance. India need Afghanistan to beat New Zealand and preferably by a small margin. A win for India against Namibia on Monday (8 November) would mean there will be a three-way tie. Afghanistan, India and New Zealand will all be on six points.

And it will come down to the Net Run Rate in the three-way tie. India's thrashing of Scotland allowed them to leapfrog Afghanistan and New Zealand on Net Run Rate. They now have a run rate of +1.619 compared to Afghanistan's +1.481 and New Zealand's +1.277.

With the luxury of playing last in the Super 12 stage, against minnows Namibia, India could tip the outcome in their favour should things fall into place.

However, if New Zealand beat Afghanistan they will qualify for the semis with 8 points. The maximum India can muster is 6. So, the whole of India will be praying for Afghanistan to win against the Kiwis.

India's T20 World Cup 2021 so far

India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets for their first loss to the neighbours in an ICC event. Thereafter, New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets for their fourth straight win against the Men in Blue in all formats of the game.

Jarred by two dismal shows, India roared back with wins over Afghanistan and most recently against Scotland where they needed just 39 balls to chase down 86 runs.

Against Scotland, the bowlers put on a show as they skittled Scotland out for 85 in a must-win game. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah picked up two.

The Indians needed to win big in order to boost their run rate. And openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul came out firing on all cylinders. The pair smashed 70 runs from five overs.

Rohit was trapped LBW by Wheal for 30 off 16 balls. Rahul got to his fifty off 19 balls but was caught at long on, off Watt.

Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav took India past the finish line. Suryakumar finished off the match in style with a six as India chased the total down in just 6.3 overs.