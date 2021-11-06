T20 World Cup 2021: Indian fans flood social media with memes hoping for Afghanistan's victory over New Zealand

After two consecutive losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup, India has bounced back spectacularly with back-to-back victories against Afghanistan and Scotland.

However, the team’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals are still up in the air, depending on the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on 7 November.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming match between the Black Caps and Afghanistan, social media has been flooded with memes about the same.

Many users used images and songs from Hindi films to signify the expectations that Indians have placed on Afghanistan winning the match.

Indians hoping for Afghanistan to win the match against New Zealand:#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/PvW2MnjPSb — shruti (@JustShruting) November 5, 2021

Others posted witty memes about the how the victory of the Afghanistan cricket team was a win for the Indian side as well.

Several users were unsure if New Zealand would lose the match.

Indian want afg win #AfgvsNZ Le afg be like pic.twitter.com/ke9rnOed18 — Shubham Jain (@Shubham09273730) November 5, 2021

Others posted memes about the two sides discussing now to defeat the New Zealand side.

Indian to afghan team- “Kuch soche ho NZ ko kaise haraoge?” Afghan team- #AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/FvRQE3kZDF — Anand Bhai (@AnandBhai_) November 5, 2021

Many said that the fate of the Indian side rests on the shoulders of Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi and his team.

Some users posted about the difference in support that the Afghanistan side encountered before their own match against India and now.

While India’s comfortable win against Scotland on 5 November took its net run-rate to +1.619, the team’s chances of qualifying hinge on the upcoming match between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

India presently have the best net run-rate in the group, even over Pakistan, which has qualified for the semis.

If Afghanistan manage to secure a win against the New Zealand side, India will retain its chances for qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Otherwise, Virat Kohli and company will be knocked out of the tournament.

India face Namibia in their final Super 12 match on 8 November. In Group B of the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan has already qualified for the semi-finals, winning all four of the matches they have played till date, while the second spot is still up for grabs.