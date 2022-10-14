Prithvi Shaw continued his brilliant run with the bat, firing Mumbai to a third consecutive win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a blistering 134, his maiden hundred in T20s, against Assam in Rajkot on Friday.

Mumbai captain Shaw has been setting the stage on fire both in domestic cricket as well as for India in recent months and has been sending out a message to the national selectors, who overlooked him for the T20 World Cup that is set to begin in a few days’ time Down Under.

Shaw smashed 13 fours and nine sixes in his 61-ball knock after Mumbai were invited to bat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. He found ideal support from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who contributed with 42 runs in a 114-run second-wicket stand.

Maiden hundred for Captain Prithvi Shaw in T20 format, hundred from 46 balls including 10 fours and 6 sixes, A knock to remember, What a player. pic.twitter.com/bokhoHDAPQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2022

Mumbai would go on to post a mammoth 230/3 on the board. Assam, in reply, would fall well short of the total thanks primarily to Tushar Deshpande’s 3/25 as well as supporting acts from Tanush Kotian (2/19), Aman Hakim Khan (2/22) and Shams Mulani (2/35), getting bundled out for 169 to suffer a 61-run defeat.

Shaw had earlier smashed an unbeaten 55 to help Mumbai begin their campaign with a resounding nine-wicket win over Mizoram. He then got his side off to a flying start against Ranji champions Madhya Pradesh with a 12-ball 29 on Wednesday.

Shaw, whose last appearance for India was in the tour of Sri Lanka in July last year, was also in sparkling form in the Duleep Trophy, where he collected 315 runs at an average of 105 for West Zone. He also smashed a 48-ball 77 for India A in the second unofficial ODI against New Zealand A last month.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.