Mumbai beat Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final on the back of a reliable batting display from Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan.
Sarfaraz Khan held his nerves in a nail-biting Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to guide Mumbai to beat Himachal Pradesh by three wickets and clinch their maiden title at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Sarfaraz Khan hit two boundaries and a maximum off Kanwar Singh’s 19th over and reduced the equation to six runs from six balls.
Mumbai eventually chased down a below-par target of 144 with just three balls to spare as Tanush Kotian hit a winning six toward fine leg on the third ball, after the first two balls fetched two runs.
Himachal Pradesh had a star-studded Mumbai batting lineup under pressure as they choked them for runs and kept taking wickets at regular intervals.
WHAT. A. FINISH!
WHAT. A. WIN!
Mumbai overcame a stiff challenge from the spirited Himachal Pradesh side to seal a thrilling victory to win their maiden #SyedMushtaqAliT20 title.
Scorecard https://t.co/VajdciaA1p#HPvMUM | #Final | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/t3WRR0wET1
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 5, 2022
Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a 26-ball 34, but his dismissal in the 14th over opened the doors for Himachal’s comeback.
Vaibhav Arora starred with the ball, bagging three wickets for 27, whereas Rishi Dhawan and Mayank Dagar picked two wickets each.
Earlier, Himachal were rattled with some brilliant bowling as none of the top-order batters were able to score past 25. Ekant Sen, who came out to bat at number eight, scored 37 to take Himachal to a respectable total of 143/8 at the end of 20 overs.
!
Celebrations begin as the @ajinkyarahane88-led Mumbai lift their maiden #SyedMushtaqAliT20 title.
Scorecard https://t.co/VajdciaA1p#HPvMUM | #Final | @MumbaiCricAssoc | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/D4HH8aakmB
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 5, 2022
Mumbai’s Mohit Avasthi (3/21) and Kotian (3/15) decimated the Himachal batting lineup.
Ajinkya Rahane failed to impress with the bat once again, but his captainship in the final and throughout the tournament was a strong pillar on which the Mumbai team thrived.
