In a nail-biting thriller in Lucknow, India triumphed over New Zealand on Sunday evening in the second T20 International of the three-match series.

After a drubbing in the first game, the hosts managed to claw back and keep their hopes of a series win alive.

Suryakumar Yadav once again played a crucial role in India’s win. Chasing a total of 100 runs, the Men in Blue were seen struggling to score against the Black Caps’ spinners. Even Yadav seemed a bit off his usual swashbuckling form and managed to score a solitary boundary off 31 deliveries.

However, it was the star batter’s boundary off the second-last ball of the innings that ultimately led India to victory.

Hardik Pandya lambasts Lucknow pitch: It was a shocker

After the game, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Suryakumar Yadav were seen engaging in some hilarious banter. The BCCI shared a clip of their post-match interaction on Twitter.

The BCCI labelled the clip as another example of ‘Chahal TV’, and Kuldeep Yadav was seen interviewing Chahal and SKY. The Lucknow lad was seen firing off a volley of questions to Chahal while also congratulating the right-arm spinner for becoming the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Chahal took the first wicket for India, dismissing Finn Allen for 11. He gave away just 4 runs in his two-over spell.

While Chahal was still answering, Kuldeep turned to SKY to ask him something. Suryakumar Yadav playfully admonished his teammate, asking him to let Chahal complete his answer. Chahal then announced the return of ‘Chahal TV’ and took over as the host.

Watch:

The spinner commented that he got to witness a different side of Suryakumar as ‘India’s Mr 360’ was a bit subdued in his batting style. He also praised him for batting sensibly on the wicket.

Chahal asked in his usual joking manner, “I know I have taught you to play 370 degrees, but this was a very different wicket. Did you watch my red-ball video at the Ranji Trophy and adapt it here?”

SKY did not miss a beat and replied that he had kept everything that Chahal taught him in his mind while batting. He even quipped he wanted the spinner to give him more tips. “Viewers, please listen carefully, don’t take it as a joke, our brother is the batting coach here. He teaches me everything,” Suryakumar said.

The duo then ganged up on Kuldeep Yadav and complained that he hadn’t given them a chance to eat any of Lucknow’s delicious cuisine, including the city’s kebabs.

The video garnered a lot of amused responses. Many people were left in splits by the banter between SKY and Chahal.

Coming back to the game, India were left tottering at 50/3 after Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi departed to the dugout early. Both New Zealand and India were seen floundering while batting.

For India, Suryakumar Yadav emerged as the highest scorer with 26 runs off 31 deliveries. He and skipper Hardik Pandya managed to get the hosts past the victory line.

India and New Zealand will face off in the third and final T20I in Ahmedabad on 1 February.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.