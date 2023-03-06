Suryakumar Yadav remains known all over the world for his famous scoop shot. The right-handed batter had emerged as the most explosive limited-overs players for the Indian side in recent years. The Men in Blue star was spotted playing his iconic shot, also known as “supla shot”, on the streets of Mumbai recently. A video of Suryakumar Yadav playing gully cricket has gone viral, winning the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.

A clip of SKY, as Suryakumar is fondly called by his fans, showcasing his scoop shot for his fans has been dropped on the official social media handle of Mumbai Indians, Yadav’s Indian Premier League franchise. The star batter has been part of the team since 2018 and has helped them take the tournament trophy home twice.

The video was shared with the caption, “The iconic…. ft. Surya dada”. The clip shows the 32-year-old showing off his most memorable move with a big grin on his face. As Yadav lobbed the ball behind him, some of his fans can be seen getting out of the way.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

The video left SKY’s fans delighted. “When SKY is the limit…” wrote one user. Another commented, “Even here with so many people behind he still managed to get the ball in the gap…sky”.

Yadav is part of the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The aggressive batter earned his maiden call-up for the Nagpur Test, but was dropped from the next two fixtures following a poor show. SKY could manage to score only 8 runs off 20 deliveries in his Test debut.

It remains to be seen whether the right-handed batter will find a place in the fourth and final Border-Gavaskar Test, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad from 9 March. India are ahead by 2-1 in the series, but need to ensure a win in the upcoming contest to qualify for the World Test Championship final later this year.

Yadav is also part of the Men in Blue squad for the ODI series against Australia. The first India vs Australia ODI is set to begin from 17 March in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.