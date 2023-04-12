Piyush Chawla has come in defence of his Mumbai Indians’ (MI) comrade Suryakumar Yadav, who’s been having an unfortunate run with the bat of late. Yadav came to this IPL season on the back of the poor form in international cricket. Just before the IPL, during the ODI series with Australia in India, the batter had a hat-trick of golden ducks. It’s been just three matches into the IPL this season, and he now has a fourth golden duck this year to his name after getting just 15 and 1 runs in the first two games.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

While this poor performance has earned him all the bad attention, Surykumar’s teammate Chawla said that losing form is part and parcel of the game.

“Ye to hota rahta hai, (this keeps happening)”, he said at the post-match press conference after Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets on Tuesday.

Denying speculations of Yadav’s form being a concern for the team, he said, his “form is never a concern. Because it’s a format in which you need just 10-odd balls to find your rhythm. The moment you hit four boundaries, there you are in form.”

“And Surya getting out on the first ball, wo ho jaata hai (it happens). It’s just a matter of a few feet, it could’ve been a boundary or a six. So, it’s common.”

Read: Axar Patel speaks on his batting position at DC

The spinner, who played a key role in registering MI’s first win this season with 3/22 in his four overs, also spoke about his own bowling. Chawla did not play the IPL last season after going unsold.

“I’m not playing much of cricket like domestic or competitive cricket but I make sure whatever game I play, I put my more than 100% and body on the line. I make sure I am bowling with my full potential,” he said.

“If you talk about watching cricket then I don’t watch much cricket to be very honest. I feel if you bowl a good ball it’s a good ball in any format and for any batter so I just prepare myself and strengthen myself.”

Piyush Chawla has so far taken 161 wickets in 168 IPL matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.