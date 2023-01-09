Former India captain Kapil Dev on Sunday hailed Suryakumar Yadav as a “once in a century” cricketer after the latter’s match-winning ton in the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Rajkot. Dev, who led India to the World Cup triumph in 1983, compared T20I vice-captain Surya to legendary batters such as Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar following his swashbuckling knock against the Lankans on Saturday, in which he remained unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls, collecting seven fours and nine sixes along the way.

“Sometimes I am at loss of words on how to describe his knock… And the kind of cricket he plays, that lap shot the one over fine leg, then that leaves the bowler frightened because he can stand and hit a six over mid-on and mid-wicket. That is what makes it difficult for the bowlers because he is able to pick the line and length consistently,” Dev told ABP News.

“I have seen great batters like (AB) De Villiers, Vivian Richards, Sachin, Virat (Kohli), Ricky Ponting, but very few can hit the ball as cleanly as him. Hats off to Suryakumar Yadav. These kind of players come only once in a century,” added Dev.

After helping revive India’s floundering chase with a defiant half-century in Pune, Yadav was back at his lethal best at Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, where he toyed with Sri Lankan attack that had succeeded in getting opener Ishan Kishan dismissed early.

Yadav’s unbeaten 112, his third T20I ton, helped the Men in Blue post a commanding 228/5 on the board in the deciding game. The Indian bowling unit then struck at regular intervals to bundle the Asian champions out for 137, completing a 2-1 series win with a commanding 91-run victory.

