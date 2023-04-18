Suryakumar Yadav was named as T20 Cricketer of the Year in the 2023 edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack on Monday. The India batter, nicknamed ‘SKY,’ made his India debut in March 2021, scoring a 28-ball fifty against England. He announced himself to the big stage by cracking Jofra Archer for a six on his very first ball in international cricket!

In all, he’s tallied 1675 runs in T20I cricket (from 48 matches) and 433 runs in ODIs (from 23 matches). His runs in the shortest format have come at frighteningly quick pace and to make things worse for the opposition, they’ve been consistent. His strike rate stands at 175.76 and boasts an average of 46.52. In the 50-over format, his strike rate stands at 102.12 with average of 24.05.

Clearly, it is in the T20 format that he shines best. Between his debut and end of 2022, no one hit more sixes than Suryakumar Yadav who struck 80 maximums – 18 more than the next best.

His maiden international century, against England, came in just 48 balls. A 49-ball blitz followed against New Zealand later in the year, and he began 2023 with another cracker, reaching three figures from 45 balls against Sri Lanka.

Yadav, top of the ICC T20I Rankings, summed up his approach with the following words, “If there’s a ball to be hit… from ball one, go for it.”

Stokes, Mooney win Cricketer of the Year awards

England’s Ben Stokes was named the leading men’s cricketer in the world for the third time in four years.

Stokes was selected for his dynamic captaincy of England’s Test team, as well as his match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup final played in Australia last year.

The all-rounder, who appears on the cover of the 160th edition of the magazine alongside England Test head coach Brendon McCullum, previously won the award in 2019 and 2020.

Under Stokes, England have been in incredible form in red ball cricket winning 10 of 12 matches since taking over as skipper. Labeled ‘Bazball’ after coach McCullum’s nickname, England’s attacking and imaginative approach has revitalised a previously waning team.

The 31-year-old Stokes also made waves in the shorter formats, helping to deliver the silverware for England’s T20 side as his half-century settled the final against Pakistan in November.

Stokes’ England teammate Jonny Bairstow was the inaugural recipient of the new Wisden Trophy, awarded for the outstanding individual Test performance, after his twin centuries against India at Edgbaston.

Australia’s Beth Mooney was named the leading women’s cricketer in the world for the second time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.