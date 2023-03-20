Speaking to Cricbuzz after India’s humiliating 10-wicket loss in the second ODI, Dinesh Karthik stressed upon the importance of backing Suryakumar Yadav in the format and suggested changing his position in the batting line-up.
Suryakumar Yadav, aka, SKY has proved his mettle time and again in the Indian batting line-up. But the swashbuckling hitter seems to be going through a tough time with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav failed to leave a mark in his maiden Test appearance, scoring only 8 off 20 deliveries in the Nagpur Test against Australia.
The right-handed batter was then dropped from the remaining fixtures of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the ODI series against the Steve-Smith led side, SKY has had a forgettable run in the two fixtures so far, being dismissed on a golden duck by pacer Mitchell Starc both times. But, veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik feels that the team management needs a reminder of Suryakumar’s talent.
“When you give him (Suryakumar Yadav) 15-18 overs, the way he is able to turn the game on its head is very, very good. Irrespective of whether there are five or four fielders inside the circle, he is able to hit boundaries at will and make a mockery out of the captain. When you give Surya lesser overs, 14-18 overs, he is at his venomous best,” Karthik said.After a five-wicket victory at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the first ODI, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue put up a disappointing show in the second match, being bundled out for 117 runs. Australia managed to reach the target with ease, creating the biggest margin of victory in terms of deliveries left against India and levelling the series 1-1.
The third and final India vs Australia ODI is set to be played in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on 22 March.
