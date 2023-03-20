Suryakumar Yadav, aka, SKY has proved his mettle time and again in the Indian batting line-up. But the swashbuckling hitter seems to be going through a tough time with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav failed to leave a mark in his maiden Test appearance, scoring only 8 off 20 deliveries in the Nagpur Test against Australia.

The right-handed batter was then dropped from the remaining fixtures of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the ODI series against the Steve-Smith led side, SKY has had a forgettable run in the two fixtures so far, being dismissed on a golden duck by pacer Mitchell Starc both times. But, veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik feels that the team management needs a reminder of Suryakumar’s talent.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India’s humiliating 10-wicket loss in the second ODI, Dinesh Karthik stressed upon the importance of backing Suryakumar Yadav in the format.

“He (Suryakumar) would have gotten out on the deliveries even in T20s. It is not because he is playing ODIs that he is getting out. This is high-quality bowling irrespective of the format. He played the two ODIs now and prior to that he didn’t play consistently. Shreyas Iyer was the preferred batter at the No. 4 position and rightfully so. Surya was the back-up option. Where we need to be with Surya is to remind ourselves of the talent he is,” Kathik said. He also stated that SKY’s presence in the ODIs is “non-negotiable”.