Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • 'Suryakumar Yadav is non-negotiable in ODIs': Dinesh Karthik makes big statement on India batter

Cricket

'Suryakumar Yadav is non-negotiable in ODIs': Dinesh Karthik makes big statement on India batter

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India’s humiliating 10-wicket loss in the second ODI, Dinesh Karthik stressed upon the importance of backing Suryakumar Yadav in the format and suggested changing his position in the batting line-up.

'Suryakumar Yadav is non-negotiable in ODIs': Dinesh Karthik makes big statement on India batter

Mitchell Starc celebrates the dismissal of Suryakyumar Yadav in the second ODI between India and Australia in Vizag. Sportzpics

Suryakumar Yadav, aka, SKY has proved his mettle time and again in the Indian batting line-up. But the swashbuckling hitter seems to be going through a tough time with the bat. Suryakumar Yadav failed to leave a mark in his maiden Test appearance, scoring only 8 off 20 deliveries in the Nagpur Test against Australia.

The right-handed batter was then dropped from the remaining fixtures of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the ODI series against the Steve-Smith led side, SKY has had a forgettable run in the two fixtures so far, being dismissed on a golden duck by pacer Mitchell Starc both times. But, veteran India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik feels that the team management needs a reminder of Suryakumar’s talent.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India’s humiliating 10-wicket loss in the second ODI, Dinesh Karthik stressed upon the importance of backing Suryakumar Yadav in the format.
“He (Suryakumar) would have gotten out on the deliveries even in T20s. It is not because he is playing ODIs that he is getting out. This is high-quality bowling irrespective of the format. He played the two ODIs now and prior to that he didn’t play consistently. Shreyas Iyer was the preferred batter at the No. 4 position and rightfully so. Surya was the back-up option. Where we need to be with Surya is to remind ourselves of the talent he is,” Kathik said. He also stated that SKY’s presence in the ODIs is “non-negotiable”.
The India wicket-keeper also suggested some changes in the team’s line-up to fully utilise SKY’s talent. According to Dinesh Karthik, the right-handed batter is at “his venomous best” when he bats lower down the order. Karthik suggested that Hardik Pandya could be sent up at No. 4, while Suryakumar Yadav can come at No. 6.

“What I like to see is can they fit in Suryakumar at a different place to get the best out of him. I feel that Hardik Pandya enjoys batting up top, so is there a possibility of sending him at No. 4 and SKY at six.

“When you give him (Suryakumar Yadav) 15-18 overs, the way he is able to turn the game on its head is very, very good. Irrespective of whether there are five or four fielders inside the circle, he is able to hit boundaries at will and make a mockery out of the captain. When you give Surya lesser overs, 14-18 overs, he is at his venomous best,” Karthik said.After a five-wicket victory at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in the first ODI, the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue put up a disappointing show in the second match, being bundled out for 117 runs. Australia managed to reach the target with ease, creating the biggest margin of victory in terms of deliveries left against India and levelling the series 1-1.

The third and final India vs Australia ODI is set to be played in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium on 22 March.

Updated Date: March 20, 2023 14:05:36 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia ODI series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming — All you need to know
First Cricket News

India vs Australia ODI series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming — All you need to know

IND vs AUS ODI series: From full schedule, squads, live streaming to telecast details, everything about the upcoming series.

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa and other key battles to watch out for in ODI series
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa and other key battles to watch out for in ODI series

India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series starting on 17 March. We take a look at some of the most tantalising matchups.

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
First Cricket News

Watch: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad

Indian cricket team players celebrated the occasion by playing Holi in the locker room at the Ahmedabad stadium and in the team bus.