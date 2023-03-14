Two years ago on this very day, Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut. On 14 March 2021, the right-handed batter made his T20I debut against England at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. ‘Surya’ or ‘SKY’, as he is fondly called, did not get a chance to showcase his skills with the bat, his debut paved the way for the Mumbai Indians star to become a vital part of the Men in Blue in the limited-overs format.

‘SKY’ took to social media to celebrate the second anniversary of his international debut. The swashbuckling batter, who stepped into the international arena alongside fellow Mumbai Indians player Ishan Kishan, shared a throwback photo with the opener on the occasion.

In the picture, both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan can be seen holding their India caps. “Two years to this day and it still feels like a dream,” Suryakumar Yadav wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

Two years to this day and it still feels like a dream.. 🇮🇳♥️ pic.twitter.com/JeUIAFU4q5 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 14, 2023

In the debut match against England, it was Ishan Kishan who shone with the bat. The India opener scored a half century, smashing 56 off 32 deliveries. Both Kishan and Suryakumar would go on to be the match-winners for the Men in Blue on several occasions.

In the first game he got the chance to bat, SKY hooked the first ball from Jofra Archer well beyond the boundary line for a maximum. The 32-year-old smashed half-centuries in his first three T20I fixtures, showing everyone that he was going to be an irreplaceable part of the Indian side in white-ball cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav is currently placed at the top of the ICC Men’s T20I cricket rankings. The India batter has occupied the prime spot for months now.

Yadav has showcased his skills particularly in the T20I format. In 48 contests, he’s slammed 1675 runs, including three tons and 13 half-centuries. The daring batter has a strike rate of over 175 in the format. In ODIs, SKY has been no less impressive, with 433 runs in 20 matches. He made his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur this year, but was unable to perform as per expectations.

Suryakumar Yadav is part of the ODI squad against Australia. The first of the three-game series will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 17 March.

