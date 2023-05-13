Mumbai Indians’ (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav notched up his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Friday, against the Gujarat Titans (GT), and former India opener Virender Sehwag only has words of praise for the 32-year-old.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Suryakumar Yadav aka SKY, got to his century off 49 balls, as he eventually remained unbeaten on 103 to help MI post 218/5. And despite Rashid Khan’s 32-ball 79 for GT, MI completed a 27-run win at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

“Surya has not only dazzled Wankhede with his batting but has also enhanced the prestige of this tournament. The way GT players praised Surya, was a sight to behold. This is the epitome of the greatness of this batsman. Now, we can say with full confidence that ‘Surya Hai To Mumkin Hai’,” Sehwag said on Star Sports.

Also read: How each team stands in the race for IPL 2023 playoffs

Sehwag went onto explain how Suryakumar Yadav spoilt the rhythm of the Gujarat Titans’ spinners with his match-winning knock.

“Surya is playing with fielders of fine leg and square leg. He has a very good sweep shot in his batting repertoire. In doing so, Surya spoiled the rhythm of GT’s spinners and strengthened his team,” added the 44-year-old.

Suryakumar Yadav was not the only impactful player on Friday night. Rashid Khan produced all-round brilliance with his bowling figures of 4/30 and knock of 79 from 32 balls, although his performances ended up in vain.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif said GT were lucky to have the Afghanistan spinner in the team.

“Gujarat Titans are lucky to have a player like Rashid Khan. He isn’t just a special bowler but also a good batter. He never gives up. Almighty has been benevolent on GT as they got a world-class cricketer in Rashid,” said Kaif.

Kaif lauded MI’s ‘clinical’ performance.

“This is a clinical performance from Mumbai Indians and the confidence in defending the total against GT on a flat deck at Wankhede Stadium will bode Rohit Sharma-led side well in the coming games,” added the former Uttar Pradesh cricketer.

Suresh Raina, an expert with JioCinema, lauded Suryakumar’s approach to the innings, saying that he plays with the psychology of the bowlers.

“He plays with the psychology of the bowler. The way he smacked the ball around the ground. Today, he was batting with calmness once again. His approach was good, his intent was good, and look at the results. He hit the ball all around the ground for 103 runs in 49 balls, and he finished it off with his signature celebration,” said the former CSK star.

Zaheer Khan, also an expert with JioCinema, felt that SKY was getting better with every passing game.

“The Surya which we know is back and getting better and better, especially at a crucial time. This time is going to be the most important for any team in the tournament because you’re getting to the business end of the tournament, it’s about going to the playoffs and putting your best foot forward.

“When you have Surya on song like this, anything can happen. Teams will be looking at the MI line-up carefully because he holds the key MI and their season,” opined the former India pacer.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed third in the points table with 14 points from 12 matches, and remain in contention for the IPL playoffs. They play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final two league games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.