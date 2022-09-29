Suresh Raina takes a blinder during IND-L vs AUS-L match; watch video

Former India player Suresh Raina showed great athleticism on the field during the semi-final match of Road Safety World Series T20 match between India Legends and Australia Legends as he took a stunning catch to dismiss Ben Dunk at the end of the 16th over in Raipur.

Dunk cut a length ball from Abhimanyu Mithun in the air and Raina dived to his left and grabbed a stunner.

India Legends had put Australia Legends into bat and Shane Watson and Alex Doolan provided the side with a brilliant start as the two put 60 runs on the board for the first wicket. The Shane Watson-led side lost wickets at regular intervals but kept scoring runs at a decent pace and they were 136/5 in 17 overs when the match was halted due to rain and eventually was called off for the day.

The game has now been rescheduled for Thursday and will be continued from the same point at 3:30pm (IST). Mithun had picked two wickets for 15 runs in three overs for India Legends.

The second semi-final will be played between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends on Thursday evening while the final will be held on Saturday.

