Supernovas vs Velocity Predicted Playing 11, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Today Match Live Update

Deepti Sharma’s Velocity will be looking for their maiden Women’s T20 Challenge trophy when they clash with Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas on Saturday, 28 May. The exciting clash will take place at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

Both teams will be looking to turn their fortunes around and lift the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 cup after their recent loss.

Velocity achieved the most successful run chase in the history of the tournament in their previous encounter against the Supernovas. However, they failed to repeat this performance against the Trailblazers, falling 16 runs short of the target of 190.

For Velocity, their batters have been outstanding. Shafali Verma and Laura Wolvaardt’s half-centuries powered them to their first win in the series. In their previous fixture, Kiran Navgire slammed 69 off 34, creating the record for the fastest 50 in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

However, while the side's batters may give their side a lot of hope, their bowling department has not been up to par. The team’s bowlers conceded a lot of runs in the last encounter and need to buck up before the final. With the exception of Kate Cross and Sneh Rana, no player gave under 7 runs an over in the game against Trailblazers.

As for Supernovas, the team is also coming off a defeat in the league stage. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led brigade lost out to Velocity despite a powerful knock by their skipper. They will need their batters to step up and lend some support to the captain.

Pooja Vastrakar was fabulous in the match against Trailblazers, conceding just 12 runs and scalping 4 wickets. She would need the other Supernovas bowlers to utilise their full potential as well.

Supernovas vs Velocity Probable XIs:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia, Sune Luus, Meghna Singh, V Chandu, Sophie Ecclestone.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma (captain), Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Laura Wolvaadrt, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthankan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka.

