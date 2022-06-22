'Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB': Vijay Mallya shares photo with Chris Gayle

Caribbean big-hitter Chris Gayle is known for his fun-loving personality. He has been entertaining cricket enthusiasts, not only with his blazing knocks but also with his dance moves over the years. He shares a good bond with several cricketers around the globe. The left-handed batter has been a part of franchises like KKR, RCB, Punjab Kings (earlier known as King XI Punjab) in the IPL.

Recently, industrialist and former Royal Challengers Bangalore owner Vijay Mallya shared a photograph of himself with the West Indies batting giant. In the photo, the duo seems happy with matching grins on their faces. Gayle, who had been part of the Bangalore-based franchise from 2011 to 2017, has a 'super friendship' with the business tycoon.

Sharing the photo, Mallya wrote, “Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle⁩ , the Universe Boss. Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever.” The Twitter exchange delighted cricket fans and has received more than 26,000 likes so far.

After serving Kolkata Knight Riders for a couple of seasons, Gayle joined the Bangalore brigade as a replacement in 2011. Eventually, he turned out to be an integral part of the squad for his aggressive batting. In his seven years for the franchise, he made the headlines several times for some unforgettable match-winning knocks.

The ‘Universe Boss’ relished his golden days in the IPL for Bangalore. He smashed 700-plus runs in two consecutive editions in 2012 and 2013 respectively. He had clinched the Orange Cap in 2011 and 2012 for scoring 608 and 733 runs respectively. After leaving RCB in 2017, Gayle was signed by the Punjab Kings and played there till 2021.

The left-handed batter did not take part in the 2022 IPL mega auction. Till date, Gayle has recorded a total of 4,965 runs in 142 appearances at an outstanding 145-plus strike rate. The part-time spinner has also scalped 18 wickets during his over a decade-long IPL career.

