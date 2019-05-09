Rodrigues is playing a brilliant innings. She's smart about the fifth gap, improvising with her stance, but always has the traditional options open too. I said her run out in the last game was the turning point, and this is why.

Nine runs from Bisht's over as Supernovas eye a total of 150. Jemimah is on fire and the duo are not giving any room for a breakthrough to Velocity.

SIX! Jemimah slams one out of the ground as the ball goes behind deep mid-wicket!

Jemimah slams a six over deep mid-wicket as Supernovas continue to dominate. Nine runs off Alam's over as she ends her spell.

WICKET! Sophie Devine finds Mithali at cover point as Amelia Kerr gets her second wicket. Devine c Mithali b Amelia Kerr 9

Not a good outing for Jahanara, and the strategy to use three pacers hasn't worked for Velocity. Can Rodrigues get a 100?

A good comeback by Amelia as she sees off Sophie Devine. Velocity will look to restrict Supernovas below 150 with just two runs coming off the over.

Supernovas fall short of 150, but they will be satisfied with Jemimah playing an incredible knock to put them on top at the moment. Athapaththu, who scored 31 runs, put up a 55-run stand with Jemimah as at one stage Supernovas looked set to go beyond 150. Will Velocity chase this down? Join us in a few minutes for the run chase.

FOUR! Mathews plays the reverse sweep as she drives the ball to fine-leg. Velocity off to a good start.

Mathews opens her account with a boundary as Velocity begin their run chase on a good note.

Supernovas continue with spin as Anuja Patil is introduced. Shafali drives one down the ground, but long on saves a couple of runs.

A wicket in the over for Radha, but Wyatt slams a six over long-off to get Velocity back in the game.

Yet another blow for Velocity as Hayley Mathews departs in the over. Anuja could have had a second wicket in the over, but Wyatt was dropped by Harmanpreet.

Two wickets, but also a brisk start. Wyatt is really looking good, using her feet better than most Indian players. That strategy has enabled her to counter the lack of pace that is Harmanpreet's strategy.

FOUR! Wyatt beats the mid-on fielder. Radha bowls one fuller through outside off stump.

12 runs coming from the over, including a six and a four from Wyatt. Velocity will need more of these now.

Boundaries flowing for Velocity as Mithali and Wyatt are hitting shots all over the ground. One wide conceded in Anuja Patil's over, where she concedes 12 runs.

FOUR! Mithali slices through backward point in a very elegant shot. Boundaries continue to flow for Velocity.

The highest Powerplay in this series, making up for their fielding, which was quite atrocious in patches. Harmanpreet didn't provide any pace to work with in the Powerplay, and the two wickets seemed to be proof that it worked, but currently two of the best players of spin are at the crease. Let's see how many overs fast bowler Lea Tahuhu gets this time.

Velocity go past their 50-run mark, with six runs coming off Sciver's over. Mithali hits an elegant shot towards third man.

Velocity have slowed down their innings. Only three runs from Sophie Devine's over as she bowls mostly fullish deliveries.

Wyatt is in top form! Two boundaries in the over as she is about to reach the 40s. 12 runs off Sciver's over as Supernovass look desperate for a wicket.

A good start for Poonam Yadav's spell. Just one run coming from the over with Mithali taking a single. 75 needed from 60 for Velocity.

The introduction of pace hasn't really changed much, but interesting that Poonam Yadav has been brought in so late. Harmanpreet usually uses her as soon as the Powerplay is done. It's almost as if Harmanpreet is using this game to try out tactics that she doesn't normally get the freedom to use. Not a bad thing if it's the case.

Devine starts off with a wide, Wyatt lofts one over deep cover with Devine bowling a fuller ball in length. Brilliant running between the wickets between Mithali and Wyatt as Velocity finish the over with sevenruns.

WICKET! Wyatt misses the slog sweep as Poonam ensures the bails are off. Wyatt misses out on a fifty. Wyatt b Poonam Yadav 43

Poonam got the crucial wicket of Wyatt, who was looking dangerous at 43 runs. Another good over for Supernovas with just four runs coming off it.

Supernovas are in control of the game at the moment. Just nine runs from the last two overs to put pressure on Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Pressure is building up on Mithali and Veda. Another economical over from Poonam Yadav as Velocity search for their first boundary since the ninth over.

Anuja finishes the over with a full toss, but Mithali is forced to run for a single to deep mid-wicket. Singles won't do for Velocity if they are to win the game.

FOUR! Veda brings Velocity's first boundary since the ninth over as the ball races past deep third-man. A welcome shot!

100 up for Velocity, with Veda bringing up the team's first boundary since the ninth over. Still, there is work to with 43 needed from 24 balls.

Veda is taking her time, and Mithali isn't known to be the fastest player. This is a good challenge for the Indian players, chasing with nothing but scoreboard pressure. The pitch is fine, the bowling is not threatening. and there is some batting to come. They will have to pace this well, and not leave it too late. Huge opportunity for Veda.

Veda and Mithali continue to score with singles and doubles. Six runs coming off Radha Yadav's final over. 37 needed from 18 balls.

Poonam Yadav finishes with an economical spell of 1-13. Yet, Velocity need 31 runs from 12 balls to win. What will happen from here?

FOUR! Mithali hits a four which sees Velocity qualify for the final!

Velocity have qualified for the final after they crossed the 117-run mark. Eight runs coming off Harmanpreet's over.

FOUR! Mithali slams two boundaries in consecutive deliveries, but that won't be enough for them to win the match.

Supernovas have beaten Velocity by 12 runs to set up a final rematch between the same two teams after all three teams finished with two points. Trailblazers have been knocked out after having only won the tournament's opening game against Supernovas. Mithali and Veda put up a 53-run partnership, and as soon as the team went past 117, it was all but confirmed that these two teams would meet again in the final on Saturday.

Mithali Raj: I knew that if pacers bowled stump to stump and a nagging length, it would have helped. But a couple of our bowlers didn't have a good outing and some mishaps also happened in the field. With all this, we actually did well to restrict them to 142. (On the plan during the chase) Well yea, we had decided that if we get a good start early on, we will play for the win. But if you lose two wickets early chasing such a score, it becomes tough as we knew that we didn't have the batting depth. If Danny (Wyatt) batted deeper, we might have had a better chance. So, the plan was to target the final spot and everyone was aware of the plan. It does get difficult under lights as the girls aren't used to it. They do practise but it takes time to get adjusted to

Jemimah Rodrigues is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 77

Jemimah Rodrigues, Player of the Match: It was important for me to play throughout, so happy for that. My coach told me to just time the ball and not try to hit it hard. I think the confidence I get while playing the on-drive is amazing. I just tried to get good impact on the ball.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Definitely, we did not bat well in the first six overs. Still, 140 was a decent score on the board. The bowlers did well. This tournament is very important for us. Everyone is doing well, and we are looking forward to the final. We want the girls to do well so that they get more chances. If everyone performs well, it gives us confidence at the end of the day. That was their planning but we just wanted to win this. We were not thinking about what they were thinking ( When asked about the 117-run cut-off mark)

One team not trying to win a cricket game is poor advertisement for the sport. Understand that qualifying is important...but how about reaching there while making an effort to win too?? Velocity was three down not seven. #WomensT20Challenge

Jemimah Rodrigues also showcased some blistering display with an unbeaten knock of 77 from just 48 balls.

The Supernovas and Velocity will now lock horns in the Women's T20 Challenge 2019 final on Saturday. With all the teams finishing with two points, it all came down to the net run-rate as the Trailblazers were knocked out after Velocity went past the 117-run mark. Mithali remained unbeaten on 40, while Veda was not out on 30 runs.

Women's T20 Challenge 2019, Supernovas vs Velocity Today's Match Preview: Trailblazers have been knocked out after having only won the tournament's opening game against Supernovas. Mithali and Veda put up a 53-run partnership, and as soon as the team went past 117, it was all but confirmed that these two teams would meet again in the final on Saturday.

Having struggled their way to victory on Wednesday, all Velocity need is two points to secure a summit clash against Trailblazers, who beat Supernovas in the tournament’s opening encounter.

Meanwhile, should Supernovas win on Thursday, then all the three teams will have two points each and the net run-rate will decide on which two teams go through.

After restricting Trailblazers to 112-6, things started on a powerful note for Velocity, who were on the verge of a comfortable victory at 111/2 before losing five wickets without adding a run.

This was when the Trailblazers gained momentum for a short period of time, until Sushree Pradhan sealed the match with two overs to spare.

On a day when the Trailblazers showcased some sloppy fielding, Velocity’s batting line-up was tested after they lost five wickets in the space of seven balls.

Mithali will be expected to deliver on Thursday. The 36-year-old only managed to score 17 runs before being dismissed by Deepti Sharma in the 18th over.

However, one positive sign for the new team is that of Ekta Bisht, who enjoyed an economical spell of 2-13. The 33-year-old has an economy of 5.30 in T20Is and has best figures of 4-21.

The Supernovas, too, will have questions to be answered, especially after their gradual collapse to 138-6 from 55-2 as they fell short by three runs against Trailblazers.

Harmanpreet was impressive in Supernovas’ previous match after remaining unbeaten on 46, and without a doubt she will play a pivotal role under pressure to help them qualify for the final.

Supernovas and Velocity full squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Jemimah Rodrigues, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Mansi Joshi, Natalie Sciver (England), Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Radha P Yadav, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Taniya Bhatia (WK).

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Danielle Wyatt (England), Devika Vaidya, Ekta Bisht, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Komal Zhanzad, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Veda Krishnamurthy.

