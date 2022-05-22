SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

We are into the final league game of this year’s IPL as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. This is a dead rubber as both the sides are out of playoffs contention, but they would still want to bow out of the tournament with a win.

While Punjab Kings come into this contest after having lost their last match against Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad won an absolute thriller against the Mumbai Indians in their last fixture. This should give them a lot of confidence ahead of the game.

For SRH, their captain Kane Williamson will not be a part of this match since he has flown back home and it will be interesting to see if they make changes to their playing XI. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have endured another disappointing season despite having had a very good auction.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs PBKS Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings encounter.

SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs PBKS Match Details

The SRH vs PBKS match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, 22 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Suggested Playing XI for SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

SRH vs PBKS Probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

