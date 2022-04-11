SRH vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

A resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with an unbeaten Gujarat Titans on 11 April. The upcoming clash of the Indian Premier League will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans have been brilliant in their debut season and remain the only unbeaten side so far. In their last match, the team won against the Punjab Kings after Rahul Tewatia smashed two consecutive sixes off the last two balls. Skipper Hardik Pandya has guided the team well so far and the side looks well-balanced.

While Gujarat Titans are in good form, Sunrisers Hyderabad cannot be taken lightly in this fixture after their first win of the season. The team is high on confidence on the back of a spirited win against the Chennai Super Kings in their last outing.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs GT telecast

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans encounter.

SRH vs GT live streaming

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

SRH vs GT match details

The SRH vs GT match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Monday, 11 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

SRH vs GT Dream11 team prediction

Captain: Kane Williamson

Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested playing XI for SRH vs GT Dream11 fantasy cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson

SRH vs GT probable XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Pitch report

The DY Patil stadium pitch has so far offered assistance to the seamers at the start but it has also been a sporting track for stroke makers who have found it easy to play their shots.

