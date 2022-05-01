SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Chennai Super Kings in their return encounter of this season of the Indian Premier League. The fixture will be the second of Sunday's doubleheader at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association.

The previous match between CSK and SRH was quite a one-sided joy for the Kane Williamson-led brigade as the side didn't face much trouble in chasing down 155 runs. Their top order clicked well to establish a strong base at the start, going on to win the game by 8 wickets.

CSK will be hoping for sweet revenge and a positive start to the second phase of the league in this outing.

This season has been underwhelming for Chennai Super Kings so far. The defending champions have left no stone unturned to find their winning momentum, but have failed to perform as per expectations. They are placed at the second-last spot with only 2 wins in 8 games.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SRH vs CSK Match Details

The SRH vs CSK match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune on Sunday, 1 May, at 7:30 PM IST.

SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Sean Abbott, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner/Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.

