Sunrisers Hyderabad have released captain Kane Williamson as well as Nicholas Pooran. Williamson who was capped 76 times for SRH scored over 2100 runs and led the side in 46 matches.

Apart from this, Punjab Kings have also released Mayank Agarwal while aggressive batter Shahrukh Khan has been retained. The Kings had earlier announced that Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain of the side.

In another major development, the Chennai Super Kings have also released all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and England’s Chris Jordan. However, the four-time champions have retained star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have confirmed that Alex Hales, Sam Billings, and Pat Cummins won’t be taking part in the 2023 season of the IPL.

Meanwhile, South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen and New Zealand batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell have been released by Rajasthan Royals.

The franchises though can buy the players in the mini-auction that is slated to take place in December.

