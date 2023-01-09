Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar criticised Indian cricket board’s (BCCI) decision to reintroduce Yo-Yo fitness test as a parametre for selection as he feels the method has its fallacies.

BCCI made Yo-Yo and DEXA tests mandatory for Team selection after its board meeting a few days earlier as the board seemed eager to tweak things following India’s debacle in November’s T20 World Cup.

However, the Yo-Yo Test return didn’t please Gavaskar, who said that the method doesn’t take into account as per specific players, who have different roles in the team.

“The point am trying to make is fitness is an individual thing and there is no such thing as one size fits all. The quick bowlers need a different level than the spinners, the wicket keepers need an even higher level and the batters perhaps the least. So it’s rough when the parameters are set for everybody and not according to one’s specialty,” he wrote in Mid-Day.

“Cricket fitness should be the prime consideration. And yes, it would be revealing if these fitness tests are done in the public domain with the media present for then we would know if a player is ‘yo yo’ or no no,” he added.

He further added that BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, who picked the new set of selectors, didn’t interview candidates based on their biomechanics and body science expertises as fitness of a player has been been give so much importance.

“The CAC has just interviewed candidates for the selection committee panel, but not one was a bio-mechanics expert or a body science person. Since eligibility is going to be based on the fitness of a player, it might be better to have these experts in the selection panel than former cricketers,” wrote Gavaskar.

“After all if it comes to a choice between two players for a spot in the team these experts would be in a better position to tell which among the two is fitter than the other and never mind the runs scored or wickets taken by the two players.”

