With four teams vying for a spot in the finals of IPL 2023, Chennai has already made it through, while Lucknow is out of the competition. It is now down to two teams with Mumbai and Gujarat gearing up to battle it out in Qualifier 2 to make their spot in the finale. Notably, this came after Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator match defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. While the action will be moving to Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 on Friday, 26 May, a tweet from the Eliminator match is now raising a lot of eyebrows on social media.

It is from none other than Harsha Bhogle who was one of the live commentators during the Chennai leg of the playoffs. After witnessing the exciting match in Chennai, Bhogle took to Twitter and praised the Chennai crowd for their warm and welcoming gesture. In the tweet, he was also seen taking a veiled dig at audiences in some other venues, calling them out for their “toxicity” and “personal abuse.”

While the commentator didn’t mention the people he was talking about, he clearly seemed unimpressed with a specific set of audiences this IPL season.

“Thank you Chennai. I met such polite and welcoming people. Such a stark and happy difference from the toxicity and personal abuse from a specific set of people in recent times,” he tweeted.

Thank you Chennai. I met such polite and welcoming people. Such a stark and happy difference from the toxicity and personal abuse from a specific set of people in recent times. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 25, 2023

As soon as he shared the tweet, social media users took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “Chennai crowd was always called the ‘most knowledgeable crowd’. We have utmost respect for knowledgeable ppl like you sir”, while another said, “No bangalore fans were hurt.”

“Glad you had a great time, Harsha. It’s always nice to hear you speak about our beloved sport with the same warmth and ebullience wherever you go. Ignore all the negative energies coming at you. Toxicity and personal abuse is a trait of a weaker homo sapien, just smile & move on,” a user commented.

A few users also pointed out to the ‘abusive and hateful behaviour’ from a section of RCB fans after the team was out of the IPL 2023 knockoff race.

