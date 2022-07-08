Steve Smith auctions his luxurious mansion for Rs 67 crore

Australia's star batter Steve Smith auctioned a luxurious mansion of his for AUS$12.38 million(Rs 66.99 crore approximately as on 8 July) on Thursday in Sydney. The mansion, named Vaucluse, is located in The Kings Road in Sydney and was bought for AUS$6.6m (Rs 35.72 crore approx.) by the 33-year-old cricketer over two years ago; resulting in a profit of over Rs 30 crore upon auction.

The auction, oversaw by auctioneer Damien Cooley, started with an opening bid of AUS$11.5m (Rs 62.24 cr approx.)with four parties registered for the bidding.

“Bidding opened with an offer of $11.5million(NZD) and soon two would-be buyers pushed the sale price beyond the $12m mark”, the Sydney Morning Herald quoted.

The name of the winners wasn't revealed in the report.

The enormous mansion consists of four bedrooms and three-bathroom over a 766sqm block. The mansion has eye-grabbing features such as a cinema theatre, heated pool, wine storage room, luxurious bathrooms, a double garage, and fireplace along with harbor views.

The bidding expectedly started at a premium price as Smith and his wife Dani have reportedly spent close to AUS$560,000 (Rs 3.03 crore approx.) on its renovation.

Among other features, the mansion was equipped with latest technologies including heated floors, remote control doors, other functionalities, and external cameras.

