Sri Lanka vs UAE Live score T20 World Cup: Meiyappan bags hat-trick, SL 123/6 in 17 overs

PREVIEW: Sri Lanka and UAE will lock horns with each other in the second match of the day. The two sides suffered defeats in their last respective matches and would look to get back on track in Geelong.

The two sides have struggled to put up a show with the bat and that would be the cause of concern for the team managements of both the teams.

SQUADS:

UAE: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Jeffrey Vandersay

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.