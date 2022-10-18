Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Sri Lanka vs UAE Live score T20 World Cup: Meiyappan bags hat-trick, SL 123/6 in 17 overs

Sri Lanka Vs United Arab Emirates LIVE SCORE (t20)

Sri Lanka Vs United Arab Emirates At GMHBA Stadium, Geelong, 18 October, 2022

18 October, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

129/6 (17.3 ov)

Match 6
United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates

Yet To Bat

Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates
129/6 (17.3 ov) - R/R 7.37

Play In Progress

Pathum Nissanka - 7

Chamika Karunaratne - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Pathum Nissanka Batting 59 51 5 1
Chamika Karunaratne Batting 2 7 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Zahoor Khan 2.3 0 18 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 120/6 (15.4)

9 (9) R/R: 4.9

Wanindu Hasaranga 2(3) S.R (66.66)

c Basil Hameed b Aayan Khan
Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Meiyappan has rattled the Sri Lanka batting order after he bagged a hat-trick. The Lankan Lions are six down

14:57 (IST)

14:49 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live
Karthik Meiyappan has bagged a hat-trick here. He first removed Rajapaksa who was caught at deep extra cover for 5 off 8 while trying to go for the inside out stroke, then dismissed Asalanka who edged a ball moving away from him to the wicket-keeper. Dasun Shanaka was the third one to be sent back as the spinner breached his defence with a brilliant googly that went through the gates

14:29 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live score
That's a HUGE wicket. Dhananjaya de Silva who was looking in some brilliant touch has to depart. That was a huge mix up between the two batters. Pathum  Nissanka tapped one to the off side and De Silva went for the run while Nissanka didn't move. Dhananjaya through tried to go back into the crease but had fallen short

14:24 (IST)

After 11 overs,Sri Lanka 92/1 ( Pathum Nissanka 40 , Dhananjaya de Silva 33)

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live 
Dhananjaya de Silva has looked in some brilliant touch today. He is scoring runs at a brisk pace and is not shying away from taking his chances

14:17 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live score
As far as this group is concerned, Netherlands have won both their games and are sitting at the helm in the points table followed by Namibia who defeated Sri Lanka in the first match at second. Sri Lanka are fourth placed at the moment as UAE have a better NRR

14:14 (IST)

14:11 (IST)
six

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live
SIX! Pathum Nissanka shows his class and slog sweeps a tossed up delivery for a maximum over deep mid-wicket boundary. Sri Lanka have come out with a different approach. They want to score runs quickly. The way this group has worked so far, NRR will play a crucial role in further qualification

13:55 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live
WICKET! Just when these two batters were looking dangerous, UAE have got the breakthrough. Kusal Mendis has been trapped in front of the stumps by Aryan Lakra for 18 off 13

13:54 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs UAE Live score
The two Sri Lankan openers are dealing in boundaries at the moment. They have provided the side with a solid start and are scoring runs at almost 10 an over

13:44 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs UAE, LIVE CRICKET SCORE, T20 World Cup: SL take on UAE.

PREVIEW: Sri Lanka and UAE will lock horns with each other in the second match of the day. The two sides suffered defeats in their last respective matches and would look to get back on track in Geelong.

The two sides have struggled to put up a show with the bat and that would be the cause of concern for the team managements of both the teams.

SQUADS:

UAE: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Jeffrey Vandersay

