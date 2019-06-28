First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 34 Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 125 runs
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Inconsistent Islanders look to keep semi-finals chances alive

Sri Lanka's surprise win over England has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications, breathing new life into their inconsistent campaign.

Press Trust of India, Jun 28, 2019 08:30:21 IST

Chester-le-Street: Buoyed by the stunning win against England, Sri Lanka will look to keep their semifinals hopes alive as they train their sights on South Africa in a do-or-die World Cup encounter on Friday.

Sri Lankan players celebrate after beating Afghanistan. AFP

Sri Lankan players arguably caused the biggest shocker of the World Cup with win over England. AFP

Sri Lanka's surprise 20-run victory over England has suddenly thrown open the semifinal qualifications, breathing new life into their inconsistent campaign.

With two wins, Sri Lanka are currently at the seventh spot with six points and need to win rest of their three matches to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth.

The 1996 winners will also have a psychological advantage when they sport their second choice "lucky yellow jersey" that they wore against England.

While Sri Lanka will be fancying their chances against a lowly South African side, the Proteas would be more than keen to make a statement against the 1996 winners.

Last edition's semifinalists, South Africa were knocked out of the World Cup following a 49-run loss to Pakistan. They have failed to learn from their mistakes in what has been a disappointing campaign and with nothing to lose now, the Proteas will hope for a consolation win.

"The way we played today is borderline embarrassing. We are a mediocre team at the moment because we are making the same mistakes. One step forward and two steps back is not a good team.

"The guys are playing with low confidence and making the same mistakes. It just rolls on, it's such a snowball effect," captain Faf du Plessis said after the defeat to Pakistan.

Both the teams have struggled with the bat. But Sri Lanka have an experienced bowling attack led by veteran Lasith Malinga.

Along with Dhananjaya de Silva, Malinga defended a relatively modest target of 233 against England, bowling out the hosts for 212.

To ensure another win, the Sri Lankan batsman will need to step up and complement their bowling.

Match starts at 3 PM (IST).

Full squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 08:31:21 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa, Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all