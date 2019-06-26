First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka to continue with yellow jersey for remaining games after victory over England

Sri Lanka will stick with the yellow shirts they wore in their victory against England as a World Cup lucky charm after getting approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Agence France-Presse, Jun 26, 2019 21:47:49 IST

Sri Lanka will stick with the yellow shirts they wore in their victory against England as a World Cup lucky charm after getting approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Sri Lanka sported their alternate jersey for the fixture against England, which they won by 20 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Sri Lanka sported their alternate jersey for the fixture against England, which they won by 20 runs. AP

Dimuth Karunaratne's side revived their flagging campaign by upsetting the hosts at Headingley to blow the race for the semi-finals wide open.

Sri Lanka, whose first-choice shirts are predominantly dark blue, will wear their alternative yellow kit in the team's remaining three group games.

"We approved Sri Lanka's request to carry on wearing yellow as the colour," an ICC spokesman told AFP. "Every team chose an alternate colour prior to the start of the tournament."

The 1996 champions next play South Africa, who cannot reach the semi-finals, on Friday in the first of their final three league matches in the 10-team competition, with games against the West Indies and India to follow.

Defending champions Australia have already qualified for the last four, with India and New Zealand also closing in.

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 21:47:49 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Sports, Sri Lanka, World Cup, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
