-
upcomingPAKAFG
venueHeadingley, LeedsJun 29th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingNZAUS
venueLord's, LondonJun 29th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
-
upcomingENGIND
venueEdgbaston, BirminghamJun 30th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
resultsSL203/10 (49.3 ovr) R/R: 4.12SA206/1 (37.2 ovr) R/R: 5.54South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
resultsIND268/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.36WI143/10 (34.2 ovr) R/R: 4.18India beat West Indies by 125 runs
Live Updates
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Highlights: Proteas cruise to nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka
Date: Friday, 28 June, 2019 22:35 IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Match Ended
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
This over 37.2
- 1
- 4
batsman
- 80 (105)
- 4s X 5
- 6s X 0
- 96 (103)
- 4s X 10
- 6s X 1
bowler
- 47 (10)
- M X 1
- W X 1
- 18 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
175 ( 32.3 ) R/R: 5.38
Faf du Plessis 96(103)
Hashim Amla 65(92)
|
31/1 (4.5 over)
Quinton de Kock 15 (16) SR: S.R (93.75)
b Lasith Malinga
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 35 Match Result South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
Highlights
-
22:07 (IST)
FOUR! Du Plessis guides the delivery from Perera towards the fine leg fence, collecting the winning runs as a result! He remains unbeaten on 96, with Amla on 80 at the other end, as South Africa hammer Sri Lanka by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street! SA 206/1
-
21:18 (IST)
Fifty up for Faf du Plessis off 70 balls, which is followed by reserved celebrations from the South Africa captain. His 35th ODI half-century as well as his third of the ongoing World Cup. SA 137/1
-
21:12 (IST)
After 26 overs,South Africa 131/1 ( Hashim Amla 58 , Faf du Plessis (C) 47)
Another quiet over from Malinga, with just a single coming off it. The veteran pacer has just two overs left in his kitty, and the Proteas will be more than happy to see the pacer off. 100-partnership up between Amla and du Plessis! South Africa need 73 to win from 24 overs.
-
20:44 (IST)
Fifty up for Hashim Amla off 56 deliveries! Steady innings from the veteran batsman, who's had a mixed run in this World Cup so far. This is his 39th ODI half-century, and his second of this tournament. SA 106/1
-
20:26 (IST)
Fifty partnership up between du Plessis and Amla for the second wicket, the South African captain bringing up the milestone with a single in Mendis' second over. SA 81/1
-
19:36 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Vintage Malinga on display! Gets rid of de Kock with a yorker, beating the batsman's defence and hitting the leg stump. SA 31/1
De Kock b Mainga 15(16)
-
18:45 (IST)
OUT! Sri Lanka have been bowled out for 203! Malinga is the last man to depart, miscuing the ball towards mid off where South African skipper du Plessis takes the easiest of catches.
Malinga c du Plessis b Morris 4(2)
-
18:40 (IST)
OUT! Udana has to depart for 17 off 32 balls, getting a thick top-edge that results in a simple return catch for Rabada. SL 197/9
Udana c and b Rabada 17(32)
-
18:24 (IST)
OUT! Rabada takes a superb catch at deep square leg as Perera's innings comes to an end! Perera went for the pull, but ended up hitting it off the edge towards the leg side. Rabada takes a good low catch in the deep, signalling out right away after getting back on his feet. The umpires go upstairs with the soft signal 'out', with the TV umpire eventually flashing the big letters that confirms the batsman's exit. SL 184/8
Perera c Rabada b Phehlukwayo 21(25)
-
18:00 (IST)
OUT! Mendis' stay at the crease comes to an end just when he was starting to accelerate the innings. Gets a thick top-edge while attempting to pull a short ball from Morris. Pretorius gets under the ball and collects it safely in the end. SL 163/7
Mendis c Pretorius b Morris 18(46)
-
17:42 (IST)
BOWLED EM! JP Duminy strikes in his first delivery of the day! Dhananjaya de Silva departs after a patient 24, missing the ball completely while playing a reverse sweep. The ball drifts into the batsman, and ends up clipping the top of middle and leg. SL 135/6
De Silva b Duminy 24(41)
-
17:07 (IST)
OUT! Wicket number three for Pretorius! What a day so far for the all-rounder! Mendis cuts a back-of-length ball towards cover point, where Morris has to crouch to collect a low catch. The Lankans have now lost half their side with just 111 on the board. SL 111/5
Mendis c Morris b Pretorius 23(51)
-
16:48 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Mathews shuffles down the track, and gets an inside edge while looking for a heave towards midwicket, the ball then clipping the leg stump. Morris strikes for the first time today. The Lankans, meanwhile, are in a spot of bother. SL 100/4
Mathews b Morris 11(29)
-
15:59 (IST)
OUT! Perera's gone as Pretorius strikes again! Gets an inside edge off a delivery that nips back a little from short of good length, cramping the batsman for room. Perera departs after getting a good start, much like Fernando. SL 72/3
Perera b Pretorius 30(34)
-
15:51 (IST)
OUT! Pretorius gets the breakthrough, ending the partnership that was starting to get more worrisome for the Proteas. Fernando gets a thick leading edge, skieing the ball towards mid off where du Plessis gets under the ball and collects it safely. SL 67/2
Fernando c du Plessis b Pretorius 30(29)
-
15:42 (IST)
FOUR! Fernando nudges at a back-of-length delivery angling down the leg side, guiding it towards the fine leg fence. Fifty partnership up between the two batsmen at the crease right now. SL 52/1
-
15:04 (IST)
OUT! Kagiso Rabada removes the Sri Lankan skipper off the very first delivery of the day! Bowled short, the ball didn't rise as much as Karunaratne had expected, and he ends up gloving the ball to his South African counterpart du Plessis in the slip cordon. SL 0/1
Karunaratne c du Plessis b Rabada 0(1)
-
14:39 (IST)
TEAMS:
SA: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(wk), Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir
SL: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal
-
14:36 (IST)
Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka captain: We would've liked to bat first as well. Seems like a good wicket, and if we can put up a good total, the bowlers will do the rest. Pradeep out, Lakmal comes in. We just want to win this match and go forward.
-
14:35 (IST)
Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain: It's a fresh pitch, so looking to use a bit of seam movement. Doesn't normally spin too much here. Two changes: Pretorius in place of Ngidi and Duminy in place of Miller. We are playing an extra batter today, so hopefully that frees up the batters today. We deserve everything that comes towards us, but we've got to put that on one side for now.
-
14:33 (IST)
TOSS: South Africa win the toss, and skipper Faf du Plessis opts to bowl.
That brings us to to the end of the 35th match of the 2019 ICC World Cup. The South Africans have only made it all the more difficult for Sri Lanka as far as their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are concerned. The Proteas were clinical in their display today, winning every phase of the match barring the first powerplay of the Sri Lanka innings, and deserved the nine-wicket victory in the end. Captain Faf du Plessis though, will be ruing the fact that they've rediscovered their golden touch at a time when they're already out of contention for the knockouts.
We have another Saturday double-header coming up next, with Afghanistan taking on Pakistan in the clash that takes place at 3 pm IST (10.30 am local time). The evening fixture will then witness another pair of neighbours, Australia and New Zealand, locking horns at the 'Home of Cricket'.
Do join us in our coverage of the double-header tomorrow. For now, it's a goodbye from us.
Faf du Plessis, South Africa captain:
Long time coming, eh? It was a good game, we did ourselves justice. We showed the talent we have in that dressing room. I thought we bowled really well, and Dwaine was exceptional. We’ve been trying to get him into the team so badly, but it wasn’t working from a combination point of view.
I thought we didn’t start well. The nature of the wicket told me we had to bowl straight lines. That’s why we had Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo on a little sooner than expected. It looked like the kind of wicket where if you have a consistent top of the stumps line and length, it would be harder to deal with the bowling.
It feels bittersweet. It doesn’t feel like it means that much. You almost feel like it’s a little bit too late. But I think we showed how well we bat today. Hashim and myself gave us a great foundation. If you have a good partnership, you can put anyone under pressure.
I think that Bangladesh was the one that took the wind out of our sails. Bangladesh played an unbelievable game and because we had a game straight after that, we maybe carried our morale into that one. The first week put us back, but we can’t hide from that.
Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka captain: All departments went wrong, especially the batting. We thought Kusal (Perera) and Avishka (Fernando) batted well, after which we even struggled to get singles. There was only 200 on the board and the wicket was only getting better and better. They played well. Wicket was a bit slow, and they bowled really well. They built pressure and kept fielders in the ring. They planned really well. We couldn't get singles, and went for the big shots. We need to get wickets. Mali (Malinga) started really well, but at the other end nobody could get a wicket. We have two more games to go and have to win those games. West Indies and India are tough sides, and we have to work hard.
Man of the match, Dwaine Pretorius:
Yeah, I’m just happy we got over the line today and I’m glad I could play a part in it.
I try to work as hard as possible to be fit when I’m called up, I get a lot of flak for that from the guys. I’m glad I got to contribute when they needed me.
The guys are stoked. We showed today what we’re all about as a unit, but I’m sad it only came now.
After 37.2 overs,South Africa 206/1 ( Hashim Amla 80 , Faf du Plessis (C) 96)
Perera bowls what turns out to be the final couple of deliveries of the day. Amla collects a single off the first ball, before du Plessis tickles the ball towards the fine leg fence to collect the winning boundary, finishing unbeaten on 96, with Amla on 80 at the other end. A dominant display from the Proteas, absolutely bossing the Sri Lankans throughout the match barring the first powerplay of the Lankan innings.
FOUR! Du Plessis guides the delivery from Perera towards the fine leg fence, collecting the winning runs as a result! He remains unbeaten on 96, with Amla on 80 at the other end, as South Africa hammer Sri Lanka by nine wickets at Chester-le-Street! SA 206/1
After 37 overs,South Africa 201/1 ( Hashim Amla 79 , Faf du Plessis (C) 92)
Looks like du Plessis has given up on his pursuit of a century as Amla collects a double off each of the first two deliveries to bring up the 200 for the Proteas and inch closer to the finish line. Amla punches the ball through square for a single off the penultimate ball.
After 36 overs,South Africa 196/1 ( Hashim Amla 74 , Faf du Plessis (C) 92)
Amla collects a single off the first delivery. Du Plessis then drills the ball down the ground for a boundary two balls later, entering the 90s in the process. Dot off each of the last three balls. Malinga signs off with 1/47. South Africa need 8 to win from 14 overs.
FOUR! Driven down the ground by du Plessis! Both mid off and mid on give the ball a chase, and give up in the end. The South Africa captain moves to the 90s with that shot. SA 196/1
After 35 overs,South Africa 191/1 ( Hashim Amla 73 , Faf du Plessis (C) 88)
Both du Plessis and Amla collect a single each, before the former drives the ball straight down the ground to collect a boundary off the last delivery. South Africa need 13 to win from 15 overs.
FOUR! Overpitched delivery from Udana. Du Plessis brings his bat down in time to execute a well-timed straight drive past mid on. SA 191/1
After 34 overs,South Africa 185/1 ( Hashim Amla 72 , Faf du Plessis (C) 83)
Lasith Malinga returns to bowl out his remaining overs — two in total. Concedes seven runs off his penultimate over, four of which are collected by du Plessis off the penultimate delivery with a flick towards the square leg fence. South Africa are just 19 away from victory now, with another 96 balls left.
After 33 overs,South Africa 178/1 ( Hashim Amla 71 , Faf du Plessis (C) 77)
Single collected off each delivery of the over barring the fifth, in which du Plessis cuts the ball behind point to collect his sixth four. South Africa need 26 to win from 17 overs.
FOUR! Cut away through point by du Plessis, the ball rolling away to the boundary rope unhindered! SA 177/1
Funny sense here at Chester-Le-Street, Hashim Amla although he reviewed after being given out Leg Before Wicket started walking but he is sent back by the reserve umpire to resume his innings. This one from Jeewan Mendis pitched outside leg-stump. Amla survives.
After 32 overs,South Africa 169/1 ( Hashim Amla 69 , Faf du Plessis (C) 70)
Three singles collected off Perera's fifth over. Drinks called on the field for the final time in this match. Should be a cakewalk for the Proteas from here, with 35 runs left to score from 18 overs.
After 31 overs,South Africa 166/1 ( Hashim Amla 68 , Faf du Plessis (C) 68)
Amla paddle-sweeps the ball towards fine leg off the first ball, coming back for a third run. Wide conceded down the leg side next ball. Du Plessis then collects a brace next delivery, and follows it up with a single off the fourth. Amla is adjudged lbw off the last delivery, and he goes for the review after a quick chat with his captain. He starts walking off even before the HawkEye loads on the screen, and is called back after the ball is found to be pitching outside leg. Seven runs off the over. South Africa need 38 to win from 19 overs.
After 30 overs,South Africa 159/1 ( Hashim Amla 65 , Faf du Plessis (C) 65)
Karunaratne brings Perera in place of Lakmal, who leaked 13 runs off his previous over. Five singles collected off the over, with Faf and Amla showing no signs of hurry as of now. South Africa need 45 from 20 overs.
After 29 overs,South Africa 154/1 ( Hashim Amla 62 , Faf du Plessis (C) 63)
Du Plessis brings up the team 150 with a single off the first ball. Two singles and a wide added to the South African total off the remaining deliveries of the 29th over. Exactly 50 runs needed from 21 overs for the Proteas.
After 28 overs,South Africa 149/1 ( Hashim Amla 60 , Faf du Plessis (C) 61)
Lakmal returns to the attack in place of Malinga. Du Plessis brings up his half-century in 70 deliveries, collecting a single off the first delivery of the over to bring up the milestone. The South African skipper then collects a six and a four off the third and fourth deliveries to propel South Africa closer to the finish line. 13 runs leaked by Lakmal at the start of a new spell. South Africa need 55 to win from 22 overs.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by du Plessis! The Proteas are bossing the chase now!SA 148/1
SIX! Faf du Plessis shuffles down the track and smacks the ball over long off for a maximum, right after completing his half-century. Change of ball after that hit down the ground. SA 144/1
This is South Africa's highest partnership for any wicket in this World Cup. Hashim Amla and Francois Du Plessis have added 105 runs for the second wicket. Previous best Amla and Quinton De Kock worth 104 runs for the first wicket against Afghanistan.
Fifty up for Faf du Plessis off 70 balls, which is followed by reserved celebrations from the South Africa captain. His 35th ODI half-century as well as his third of the ongoing World Cup. SA 137/1
Lasith Malinga has finished bowling eight overs now. Not able to break the partnership in his second spell. South Africa are cruising along and look like they are set for a big win. Too much to ask from even a champion like Malinga to defend 204. Blame has to be placed at the batsmen's doorstep fair and square.
After 27 overs,South Africa 136/1 ( Hashim Amla 59 , Faf du Plessis (C) 49)
Five runs conceded by de Silva off his fourth over, including two wides off the fourth delivery. South Africa need 68 to win from 23 overs.
After 26 overs,South Africa 131/1 ( Hashim Amla 58 , Faf du Plessis (C) 47)
Another quiet over from Malinga, with just a single coming off it. The veteran pacer has just two overs left in his kitty, and the Proteas will be more than happy to see the pacer off. 100-partnership up between Amla and du Plessis! South Africa need 73 to win from 24 overs.
After 25 overs,South Africa 130/1 ( Hashim Amla 57 , Faf du Plessis (C) 47)
Tidy over from Dhananjaya de Silva, who returns to the attack in place of Udana, conceding four singles. South Africa are cruising at the halfway stage, with nine wickets at their disposal, needing 74 to win from 25 overs.
In the last 18 ODIs between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the Proteas have won 16. That includes two 5-0 whitewashes as well. They are set to extend their winning streak here in Chester-Le-Street as Hashim Amla and Francois Du Plessis add 100 runs for the second wicket. This is South Africa's second 100 run stand in the World Cup.
After 24 overs,South Africa 126/1 ( Hashim Amla 55 , Faf du Plessis (C) 45)
Tight over from Malinga, collecting his first maiden of the day. South Africa need another 78 to win from 26 overs.
After 23 overs,South Africa 126/1 ( Hashim Amla 55 , Faf du Plessis (C) 45)
Seven runs collected off Udana's third over, including a boundary to du Plessis off the fourth delivery. South Africa need 78 to win from 27 overs.
FOUR! Edged, and away to the third man fence! Fourth boundary for the South African captain. SA 124/1
After 22 overs,South Africa 119/1 ( Hashim Amla 53 , Faf du Plessis (C) 40)
Lasith Malinga brought back in place of Jeevan Mendis, hoping to break the partnership. Du Plessis whips a low full toss towards square leg for a double off the first delivery, following it up with a single. Single to Amla off the penultimate delivery. South Africa need 85 to win from 28 overs.
After 21 overs,South Africa 115/1 ( Hashim Amla 52 , Faf du Plessis (C) 37)
Decent over from Udana, conceding four off it. Sri Lanka desperately need a wicket now if they are to preserve their chances of pulling off an unlikely win this evening. South Africa need 89 to win from 29 overs.
After 20 overs,South Africa 111/1 ( Hashim Amla 51 , Faf du Plessis (C) 35)
Amla brings up his half-century with a single off the first delivery of the over. Du Plessis then hits the ball towards wide long off for a double two deliveries later. Six collected off the over. South Africa need 93 to win from 30 overs.
Fifty up for Hashim Amla off 56 deliveries! Steady innings from the veteran batsman, who's had a mixed run in this World Cup so far. This is his 39th ODI half-century, and his second of this tournament. SA 106/1
After 19 overs,South Africa 105/1 ( Hashim Amla 49 , Faf du Plessis (C) 31)
Isuru Udana replaces Suranga Lakmal in the attack. Starts off from over the wicket to du Plessis. Single collected off each delivery of the over save the third, which goes for a wide. Seven off the over, with the Proteas crossing the 100-run mark in this over.
After 18 overs,South Africa 98/1 ( Hashim Amla 46 , Faf du Plessis (C) 28)
Stifled appeal for lbw against Amla in the penultimate delivery, promptly turned down by the umpire. Two singles each to Amla and du Plessis. Nearly half the runs have been collected by the South Africans, with nine wickets and 32 overs still at their disposal.
After 17 overs,South Africa 94/1 ( Hashim Amla 44 , Faf du Plessis (C) 26)
Lakmal starts off with a delivery angling down the leg side, the ball then beating the diving keeper before running away for five wides. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. Du Plessis pulls the ball towards the midwicket fence for a four off the penultimate delivery, before slicing the ball behind point for a brace off the last delivery. 13 off the over.
After 16 overs,South Africa 81/1 ( Hashim Amla 43 , Faf du Plessis (C) 19)
Jeevan Mendis bowls out a quick over, with Amla and du Plessis both collecting a single each to bring up the fifty stand for the second wicket. Drinks called on the field at the end of the over. So far so good for the Proteas, whose semi-final hopes might be over, but still have pride to play for.
Fifty partnership up between du Plessis and Amla for the second wicket, the South African captain bringing up the milestone with a single in Mendis' second over. SA 81/1
After 15 overs,South Africa 79/1 ( Hashim Amla 42 , Faf du Plessis (C) 18)
Seven runs conceded by Lakmal off his fourth over, including a boundary to Amla off the penultimate delivery. Current partnership worth 48 so far.
FOUR! Amla cuts behind point, with third man running to his right, putting in a dive but failing to prevent the boundary in the end. SA 78/1
After 14 overs,South Africa 72/1 ( Hashim Amla 36 , Faf du Plessis (C) 17)
Jeevan Mendis replaces Thisara Perera from the Lumley End. FDP collects a single off the second delivery, driving it through cover. Wide off the next delivery, followed by Amla guiding the ball through mid on for one off the fourth. Dot off each of the last three deliveries. Mendis not getting much purchase from the pitch at the moment.
After 13 overs,South Africa 69/1 ( Hashim Amla 35 , Faf du Plessis (C) 16)
Du Plessis charges down the track off the second delivery and lofts the ball over cover to collect his second boundary. Single collected off each of the next two deliveries. Du Plessis drives the ball to Malinga at mid off, setting off for a risky single. Could've been in trouble had Malinga's throw been more accurate. Seven runs collected off the over.
Sri Lanka vs South Africa LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Perera bowls what turns out to be the final couple of deliveries of the day. Amla collects a single off the first ball, before du Plessis tickles the ball towards the fine leg fence to collect the winning boundary, finishing unbeaten on 96, with Amla on 80 at the other end. A dominant display from the Proteas, absolutely bossing the Sri Lankans throughout the match barring the first powerplay of the Lankan innings.
Preview: Nuwan Pradeep is down with fever and he is unlikely to play today. Suranga Lakmal is expected to come in. Sri Lanka have few issues with number six spot. There is an opening for Lahiru Thirimanne in that position.
These teams met in South Africa in March and the Proteas completed a 5-0 whitewash.
Pride is at stake for Faf du Plessis' South Africa as they take on Sri Lanka in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham on Friday.
South Africa, who are already eliminated after suffering five defeats from seven matches, will look to spoil the chances of Sri Lanka, who can stay in contention for the semis spot with a win on Saturday. Sri Lanka are currently seventh, but two points would take them straight up to fifth, just below England.
In their previous match, Sri Lanka pulled off a thriller against England, restricting them to 212 in a chase of 240, ensuring they stay in the race for top four. Lasith Malinga was the game-changer on that day, as the veteran pacer picked four crucial wickets in his 10 overs.
Going into the game with nothing to lose, South Africa will be eager to restore lost pride by winning their remaining two matches.
Full Team Squads
Sri Lanka Team Players: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.
South Africa Team Players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date: