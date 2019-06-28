That brings us to to the end of the 35th match of the 2019 ICC World Cup. The South Africans have only made it all the more difficult for Sri Lanka as far as their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals are concerned. The Proteas were clinical in their display today, winning every phase of the match barring the first powerplay of the Sri Lanka innings, and deserved the nine-wicket victory in the end. Captain Faf du Plessis though, will be ruing the fact that they've rediscovered their golden touch at a time when they're already out of contention for the knockouts.

We have another Saturday double-header coming up next, with Afghanistan taking on Pakistan in the clash that takes place at 3 pm IST (10.30 am local time). The evening fixture will then witness another pair of neighbours, Australia and New Zealand, locking horns at the 'Home of Cricket'.

