Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Prabath Jayasuriya enters elite list after third five-fer in as many innings

Sri Lanka’s new spin bowling sensation Prabath Jayasuriya has entered a list of elite bowlers bagging three five-wicket hauls in the first three innings of his Test career.

Jayasuriya achieved the feat by taking five wickets in Pakistan’s first innings at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

The left-arm spinner became only the third bowler to claim three fifers in the first three innings after debut.

Jayasuriya took the wicket of Abdullah Shafique on the first day of the match. He then wreaked havoc on the second day as he sent back Azhar Ali (3), Agha Salman (5), Mohammad Nawaz (5), and Shaheen Shah Afridi for a golden duck.

Amazing start to Prabath Jayasuriya's Test career. The first Sri Lankan to take 3 five-wicket hauls in the first two Tests and only 8th in the history. #SLvPak pic.twitter.com/oQZrL0lJQc — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 17, 2022

Jayasuriya also had a chance to claim a hat-trick when he dismissed Nawaz and Afridi off consecutive deliveries in the 39th over.

But Yasir Shah was beaten on the hat-trick ball.

Here are some of the records that Jayasuriya has made in the first two Tests he played:

— Prabath Jayasuriya became the first Sri Lankan and third overall to take three five-wicket hauls in the first three Test innings. He joined England’s Tom Richardson and Australia’s Clarrie Grimmet who achieved the feat in 1893-94 and 1925-26 respectively.

— He also became the first Sri Lankan and eighth bowler overall to bag three fifers in the first two Tests of his career.

Jayasuriya was brilliant against Australia as well returning with figures of 6/118 and 6/59 as the hosts levelled the series with an innings win in the second match.

Some of the records Jayasuriya registered against Australia:

— He became only the second Sri Lankan to take 10 wickets in a Test match on debut with overall figures of 12/177.

— He also registered the best figures for Sri Lanka on his Test debut, overtaking Praveen Jayawickrama’s 11/178 against Bangladesh in 2021.

— His figures of 12/177 were also the fourth best figures of all time in Test cricket on debut.

Pakistan was left tottering at 159/9 as they still trailed Sri Lanka by 63 runs in the second session on Day 2. Babar Azam was the only batter to cross the fifty-run mark.

Click here to follow Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live score and updates

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.