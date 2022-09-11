Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup 2022 final: PAK put SL into bat; Naseem Shah returns

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup 2022 final: PAK put SL into bat; Naseem Shah returns

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 final, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Asia Cup 2022 final. Babar Azam has elected to field first in the final

19:05 (IST)

SL vs PAK LIVE SCORE
Playing XI 
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

19:04 (IST)

SL vs PAK LIVE SCORE
Playing XI 
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

19:03 (IST)

SL vs PAK LIVE SCORE
Pakistan have brought back Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan while Hasan Ali and Usman miss out. "We'll bowl first. Looking forward to the match. Confidence level is high. We've played very well in this tournament. Every match we have new POTM. Shadab, Naseem back. Usman and Hasan out," Babar said at the toss

19:01 (IST)

SL vs PAK LIVE SCORE
Babar Azam has made the right call as he wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Sri Lanka in this final of the Asia Cup 2022

18:57 (IST)

SL vs PAK LIVE SCORE
Pakistan have struggled a bit with their batting as the side has suffered a collapse against Afghanistan as well Sri Lanka in the Super 4 matches. The middle-order would need to step up today to keep the side in hunt

18:15 (IST)

SL vs PAK LIVE SCORE
Sri Lanka have been in good form in the tournament. The Lankan lions suffered a defeat in the first match against Afghanistan but have made a brilliant comeback in the competition and ended the Super 4 stage as the table toppers

18:03 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup 2022 final: PAK put SL into bat; Naseem Shah returns

Sri Lanka face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 final. AP

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 final, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Asia Cup 2022 final

PREVIEW: Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all set to lock horns with each other in the final of the Asia Cup 2022. The Lankan lions have been on a roll in the competition. Sri Lanka made a fine comeback in the tournament after suffering a defeat against Afghanistan in the first match.

The sid has been on a winning streak since then. Pakistan, on the other side, have struggled a bit with their batting especially in the last two games. While they lost 9 wickets against Afghanistan, chasing 130, the Babar Azam-led side was bundled out for 121 against Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 fixture.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

