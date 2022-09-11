Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, LIVE score and updates, Asia Cup 2022 final: PAK put SL into bat; Naseem Shah returns

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 final, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Asia Cup 2022 final

PREVIEW: Sri Lanka and Pakistan are all set to lock horns with each other in the final of the Asia Cup 2022. The Lankan lions have been on a roll in the competition. Sri Lanka made a fine comeback in the tournament after suffering a defeat against Afghanistan in the first match.

The sid has been on a winning streak since then. Pakistan, on the other side, have struggled a bit with their batting especially in the last two games. While they lost 9 wickets against Afghanistan, chasing 130, the Babar Azam-led side was bundled out for 121 against Sri Lanka in the final Super 4 fixture.

SQUADS:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

