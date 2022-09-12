Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Final: Dasun Shanaka says CSK winning IPL 2021 by batting first inspired him

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was an elated man following his team’s victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 final, to guide Sri Lanka to their sixth title in the continental tournament.

Having been asked to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 170/6 on the back of an unbeaten 71 from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and successfully defended that, seeing off Pakistan for 147 in 20 overs. Pramod Madushan showed promising signs with the ball with four wickets while Wanindu Hasaranga too impressed with three wickets.

Following the victory, Shanaka said that the last-ball six from Rajapaksa was the turning point, while also adding that Wanindu Hasaranga too had made a huge impact.

“I want to thank the crowd; they have been supporting us massively. Hopefully we made them proud today. In IPL 2021, Chennai won the match batting first and that is what was in my mind. These youngsters know the conditions really well. Wanindu made a huge impact after losing five wickets. Chamika and DDS batted really well too. The last ball six was the turning point. 170 was mentally the difference, as 160 always feels chasable. As a youngster, we knew Madushanka would deliver, and as a captain we had to back him,” said Shanaka at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sri Lanka had opened their Asia Cup campaign with an eight-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in a group match, but remained unbeaten since then, winning five in a row. These victories included against India, Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Super Four stage. Shanaka said that there were serious discussions after the opening defeat.

“(On the opening game against Afghanistan) It happened for a good reason. We had serious discussions after that game. Each and every individual did well for us and that is how we became champions. The fielding improved a lot in the finals. We had some mistakes in the league stages. We were 100 percent today, credit to the players and the coaching staff. I want to thank the Sri Lankan cricket board and the selectors as well,” the 31-year-old added.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, meanwhile, admitted his team did not bat to their potential and the fielding was not upto the mark.

Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar Ahmed (32) were the only positives in Pakistan’s batting lineup, while Bhanuja Rajapaksa was also dropped twice during the Lankan innings.

“Congratulations to Sri Lanka for playing outstanding cricket. We dominated them for the first eight overs, but the partnership that Rajapaska got was amazing. This was a true wicket and it is always nice playing in Dubai,” Babar said.

“We didn’t bat according to our potential. We started well, but we gave away 15-20 extra runs and couldn’t finish well. A lot of positives for us to take. In a final, the margin for mistakes is lesser. Our fielding wasn’t up to the mark and the batting couldn’t finish it off well. But Rizwan, Naseem and Nawaz were positives. Ups and downs will be there, but it would be nicer if we made lesser mistakes,” the skipper asserted.

