Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2nd Test stat attack: Jayasuriya leads 2022 wicket charts after fourth five-for in six innings

Batters are still finding it tough to pick Prabath Jayasuriya and the same was evident at Galle as the left-arm spinner spun Sri Lanka to an emphatic 246-run win over Pakistan.

The victory helped the Sri Lankans level the two-match Test series against Pakistan and maintain an unbeaten run at home this year. Jayasuriya had pulled off similar performances in the Tests against Australia that took place just before the Pakistan series, which also ended in a 1-1 draw following a series-levelling win in favour of the home team.

Nine of the ten Pakistani wickets were shared by Jayasuriya (5/117) and Ramesh Mendis (4/101) as the spinners ran through the visiting batting lineup.

Sri Lanka had grabbed a sizeable first innings lead worth 147 after bundling Pakistan out for 231. Dhananjaya de Silva then led the way with a patient 109 as the hosts declared on 360/8, setting a mammoth 508-run target for the Pakistanis.

The visitors, who had reduced a 342-run chase into a cakewalk in the first Test, began on a positive note as they ended the fourth day on 89/1. Despite losing set overnight batter Imam-ul-Haq early on Thursday morning, Pakistan were steadied by a 79-run third-wicket stand between skipper Babar Azam (80) and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (37).

Rizwan's dismissal opened the floodgates as Fawad Alam and Agha Salman were dismissed soon after, the latter at the stroke of lunch, leaving Pakistan tottering at 188/5 with Babar at the 76.

Their hopes of mounting a miraculous comeback in the afternoon session, however, were quickly snuffed out as Babar was dismissed not too long after resumption of play. Pakistan lost wickets in a cluster thereafter and it was only a matter of time before their hopes of a series victory came to an end.

Looking back at the events of the second Test, we take a look at some interesting numbers pertaining to Sri Lanka's latest spin sensation Jayasuriya:

— Jayasuriya collected his fourth five-wicket haul in six innings.

— With 29 wickets from three Tests, he's now the joint-highest wicket-taker this year. Fellow English left-arm spinner Jack Leach has as many wickets, but has taken five more Tests for the same.

— Jayasuriya is second on the list of most Test wickets after three Tests. Former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani leads the chart, having collected 31 wickets in his first three Test appearances.

— Jayasuriya is also one of only three bowlers to collect a three-for in each of their first six Test innings. Former Australia leg-spinner Arthur Mailey and Sri Lankan offie Ajantha Mendis are the only other bowlers to have achieved the feat.

