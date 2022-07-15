Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Live streaming, TV channels, schedule, weather, squads

Sri Lanka are placed third in the ICC World Test Championship points table whereas Pakistan are fourth.

Sri Lanka team trains ahead of the first Test against Pakistan at Galle International Stadium. Image: Sri Lanka Cricket/Twitter

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: After an intensely fought series against Australia, Sri Lanka are set to host Pakistan for a two-match Test series starting 16 July.

The series is part of the World Test Championship and will garner crucial points for both teams. Sri Lanka tied the series against Australia 1-1 and are now third on the ICC WTC points table with 54.17 percentage points. Pakistan, on the other hand, are placed immediately below Sri Lanka with 52.38 percentage points.

Pakistan’s last Test series was also against Australia, at home, wherein Pakistan lost the three-match series 1-0. Pakistan played a warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI that ended in a draw.

While the first Test is scheduled at the Galle International Stadium, the second match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Here are all the details of the match:

Series: Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2022

Match: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Match

Date and Time: 16 July 2022 – 20 July 2022, 10 am IST

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle

Live Streaming details

TV Channel: Sony Sports Network

Digital broadcast: Sony LIV App

 Weather forecast

The weather on the first day of the Test is expected to hover between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius and will remain similar throughout the five days. The wind speed will fluctuate between 18 km/h to 23 km/h. There are minor chances of rain on Day 3, Tuesday. Apart from that, the conditions will be favourable for Test cricket.

Squads

Sri Lanka:  Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

Updated Date: July 15, 2022 16:37:28 IST

