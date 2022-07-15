Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Live streaming, TV channels, schedule, weather, squads

Sri Lanka are placed third in the ICC World Test Championship points table whereas Pakistan are fourth.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: After an intensely fought series against Australia, Sri Lanka are set to host Pakistan for a two-match Test series starting 16 July.
The series is part of the World Test Championship and will garner crucial points for both teams. Sri Lanka tied the series against Australia 1-1 and are now third on the ICC WTC points table with 54.17 percentage points. Pakistan, on the other hand, are placed immediately below Sri Lanka with 52.38 percentage points.
Pakistan’s last Test series was also against Australia, at home, wherein Pakistan lost the three-match series 1-0. Pakistan played a warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI that ended in a draw.
Colombo to Galle 🚌
A warm welcome for the boys as they arrive in Galle ahead of the first Test 🏏#SLvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/wdj7naky85
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 14, 2022
While the first Test is scheduled at the Galle International Stadium, the second match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Here are all the details of the match:
Series: Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka 2022
Match: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 1st Test Match
Date and Time: 16 July 2022 – 20 July 2022, 10 am IST
Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle
Live Streaming details
TV Channel: Sony Sports Network
Digital broadcast: Sony LIV App
Weather forecast
The weather on the first day of the Test is expected to hover between 26 to 31 degrees Celsius and will remain similar throughout the five days. The wind speed will fluctuate between 18 km/h to 23 km/h. There are minor chances of rain on Day 3, Tuesday. Apart from that, the conditions will be favourable for Test cricket.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
New Zealand national and domestic women’s players will receive the same match fees as the men across all their formats and competitions.
India were under immense pressure as they were chasing an imposing total of 325 and had lost half the side for 146.
Malang Ali will isolate for five days. Nobody else had the virus, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.