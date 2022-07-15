Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Galle weather update

Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after their thumping victory over Australia in their last Test. The Dimunth Karunaratne-led side will be hoping to maintain their winning momentum and also provide some moments of happiness to their country amid the ongoing political and economic turmoil when they clash with Pakistan at Galle on 16 July.

After struggling against the Aussies in the first Test, it was at Galle that Sri Lanka bounced back magnificently and beat Pat Cummins and Co by an innings and 39 runs to level the series 1-1. The islanders will be banking on mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana as well as Prabath Jayasuriya, Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal, who were crucial in securing Sri Lanka’s victory in the last fixture. All eyes will be on Jayasuriya, who scalped 12 wickets in his debut Test. The left-arm spinner ended with the record for best debut performance for Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game.

As for Pakistan, the Babar Azam-led brigade will be hoping to bolster their record after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the 3-Test series against Australia. For the visitors, skipper Babar Azam is the trump card. He emerged as the third-highest run scorer in the Test series against Australia, with 390 runs to his credit.

Since Galle is a great pitch for spinners, the game could ultimately depend on which side bowls better. Sri Lanka will not take the tourists lightly, particularly with the inclusion of Shaheen Afridi and Yasir Shah in the squad.

Galle weather update:

The weather at Galle will be partly cloudy during the 1st Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test 2022. Temperatures could hover between 26 and 30 degree Celsius on match day. The weather will remain humid, with about 20 percent chance of precipitation. The wind speed could range between 12 and 18 kmph.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya , Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali

