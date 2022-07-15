Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Sri Lanka scripted a tremendous win over Australia to draw level the series 1-1 and they would be a confident unit ahead of their series against Pakistan. At a time when the country is grappling with an unparalleled economic crisis, the hosts would want to provide their nation some solace. They found new heroes in the second Test against Australia and Pakistan would want to take them lightly.

On the other hand, Pakistan struggled at home against Australia and for them, this series holds a lot of importance as far as their standing in the World Test Championship points table. They have few concerns with the composition of their batting order and their spinners looked rather docile at home. On pitches that will offer assistance to the spinners, it will be interesting to see how Pakistan’s spinners perform.

Yasir Shah, who is now 36, finds himself in the squad, and could well play his first Test match after one year owing to an injury layoff. The pitches will be closely monitored as both these sides have batters adept at playing spin.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match will not be telecast on any Sony Six. It will live streamed on SonyLiv app.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Abdullah Shafique

Vice-captain: Kusal Mendis

Suggested Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Match Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, , Babar Azam

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya , Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya , Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali

