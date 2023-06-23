Sri Lanka vs Oman toss news: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in their CC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Group B contest against Oman on Friday.

The Island Nation began its campaign with a comprehensive 175-run win over UAE, while Oman defeated Ireland and UAE in their first two matches.

“We are going to bowl, overcast conditions, so look to maximize the conditions. It does swing in the first 10 overs, so I expect the same. We are a confident side, but they are a good side too. Chameera is still not fit, playing the same team,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss.

“If we can stay on the wicket for the first 10-15 overs then there are runs to be had. No changes for us,” Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood said.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Oman playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

