  • Sri Lanka vs Oman ODI Highlights, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Group B match: Sri Lanka win by 10 wickets

Sri Lanka vs Oman ODI Highlights, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Group B match: Sri Lanka win by 10 wickets

Sri Lanka vs Oman Highlights: Sri Lanka bundle Oman out for a paltry 98 before chasing the target down with 10 wickets and 35 overs to spare to collect their second victory on the trot.

Sri Lanka vs Oman LIVE Score and Updates, World Cup qualifier 2023. ICC Image

Sri Lanka Vs Oman At Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, 23 June, 2023

23 June, 2023
Starts 12:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Oman

Oman

98/10 (30.2 ov)

Match 11
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

100/0 (15.0 ov)

Sri Lanka beat Oman by 10 wickets

Sri Lanka vs Oman toss news: Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first in their CC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Group B contest against Oman on Friday.

The Island Nation began its campaign with a comprehensive 175-run win over UAE, while Oman defeated Ireland and UAE in their first two matches.

“We are going to bowl, overcast conditions, so look to maximize the conditions. It does swing in the first 10 overs, so I expect the same. We are a confident side, but they are a good side too. Chameera is still not fit, playing the same team,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said at the toss.

ICC

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023: Sri Lanka thump UAE by 175 runs; Oman stun Ireland

ICC

ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023: Raza's record ODI century helps Zimbabwe beat Netherlands; Nepal thump USA

“If we can stay on the wicket for the first 10-15 overs then there are runs to be had. No changes for us,” Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood said.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Oman playing XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt

Updated Date: June 23, 2023 18:59:52 IST

