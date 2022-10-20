Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live score T20 World Cup: SL look to stay in the hunt, NED eye Super 12 berth

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 World Cup LIVE score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Sri Lanka and Netherlands

08:13 (IST)
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE Score
Sri Lanka will have to win against Netherlands to stay in the race. They suffered a defeat against Namibia but made a roaring comeback against UAE. A win in this match will hand the Asian side important points

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between Sri Lanka and Netherlands

PREVIEW: Sri Lanka will be up against Netherlands in Geelong in their final Group A match. The Lankan Lions have a win and a defeat in the two matches that they have played. The Asian side will have to win this third match to stay in the hunt for a spot in the Super 12s.

T20 World Cup Home | Schedule | Results | Points Table | T20 World Cup News | Photos

While they suffered a defeat in the first game against Namibia, Sri Lanka bounced back in the second to thump UAE.

Netherlands on the other side, are presently at the helm in the points table in their group with two wins on the trot in the first two matches. If Sri Lanka beat Netherlands in this particular encounter and Nambia clinch a win against UAE in the second match of the day, then the NRR will come into play to decide which two teams move ahaead in the Super 12s.

SQAUDS:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Danushka Gunathilaka

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Stephan Myburgh, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover, Shariz Ahmad

Updated Date: October 20, 2022 08:04:09 IST

