Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Highlights: Sri Lanka bundle Netherlands out for 192 after setting the Dutch 214 to win.
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 21 runs
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live, ICC World Cup Qualifiers Super Six: Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat against Netherlands in this ICC World Cup Qualifier Super 6 contest.
Dasun Shanaka at the toss: “We will bat first. Used wicket and we’re happy to bat. It’s not a big deal to bat or bowl first. It does help playing in these conditions, but we’ll need to respect it. We want to win all the games. One change, Dilshan Madhushanka comes in for Kasun Rajitha.”
Netherlands’ Scott Edwards: “We’re happy to bowl first, confident that we can chase down totals. That was a great game, but we need to move on fast in tournaments like these. We see ourselves as a good team – two changes for us.”
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
Netherlands Playing XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Pakistan will play two Tests in Sri Lanka in July which will kickoff their campaign in the third ICC World Test Championship cycle.
Sikandar dished out a 58-ball 68 besides grabbing two wickets as Zimbabwe defeated West Indies by 35 runs to collect their third win in a row in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.
Sri Lanka vs Oman Highlights: Sri Lanka bundle Oman out for a paltry 98 before chasing the target down with 10 wickets and 35 overs to spare to collect their second victory on the trot.