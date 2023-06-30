Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live, ICC World Cup Qualifiers Super Six: Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat against Netherlands in this ICC World Cup Qualifier Super 6 contest.

Dasun Shanaka at the toss: “We will bat first. Used wicket and we’re happy to bat. It’s not a big deal to bat or bowl first. It does help playing in these conditions, but we’ll need to respect it. We want to win all the games. One change, Dilshan Madhushanka comes in for Kasun Rajitha.”

Netherlands’ Scott Edwards: “We’re happy to bowl first, confident that we can chase down totals. That was a great game, but we need to move on fast in tournaments like these. We see ourselves as a good team – two changes for us.”

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Netherlands Playing XI: Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt

