Sri Lanka vs Namibia Live Streaming: Namibia aim to shock the cricket world when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Geelong on Sunday 16 October.

The first of 45 matches at the tournament will see Round 1 with Sri Lanka as hot favourite in Group A and are massive favourites against Namibia with the Asian Champions aiming to seal their spot in Super 12 stages.

T20 World Cup Fixtures Don’t miss the Eagles in action at the World Cup. Watch the games live on DSTV Channel 232 #T20WorldCup #EaglesPride #TeamNamibia pic.twitter.com/CNEfSPVz5s — Official Cricket Namibia (@CricketNamibia1) October 15, 2022



When is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka will be played on 16 October, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia will be played at the Kardinia Park in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia will start at 9:30 AM (IST).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia Live on Star Sports Network.

What are the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group A match – Sri Lanka vs Namibia?

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay



Namibia squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens, Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Zane Green, Nicol Loftie Eaton, David Wiese, Karl Birkenstock,JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Pikky Ya France, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo.

