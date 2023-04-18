Sri Lanka vs Ireland Day 2 Report: Sri Lanka declared on 591-6 and deepened Ireland’s distress by reducing the visitor to 117-7 after two days of the first Test on Monday.

Prabath Jayasuriya ran through the Irish on a Galle pitch turning more and more by taking 5-42.

Ireland trailed by 474 runs on the first innings.

Jayasuriya played four of his previous five test matches at Galle and took five wickets in an innings four times. The slow left-armer lacked bite in his early bowling but soon found form.

Ireland, recovering after seamer Vishwa Fernando took two wickets in the second over, was 74-2 when Jayasuriya tempted Harry Tector on 34 to drive a ball that dipped and turned away from the right-hander for a catch in the slips.

Two balls later, Curtis Campher’s attempted drive went to Ramesh Mendis at extra cover. Jayasuriya bowled James McCollum for 35, bagged Peter Moor for 14, and trapped George Dockrell for his fifth five-for.

At stumps, Lorcan Tucker was on 21 and Andy McBrine on 5.

