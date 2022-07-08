Sri Lanka vs Australia: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne hit centuries on Day 1 to end 18-year Test drought

Twin centuries from Steve Smith (109*) and Marnus Labuschagne (104) against Sri Lanka ended Australia's 18-year-old wait for a ton on the Island nation's soil as the visitors finished Day 1 of the second Test on 298/5 in Galle on Friday.

No Aussie had done so since 2004, and Labuschagne was the first to hit a Test ton in Sri Lanka since then. He brought it up with a single that was clipped wide of midwicket.

For further records, Smith’s ton was his first Test ton in 16 innings, with his last century coming back in January 2021. This was also 33-year-old right-hander's 28th Test century, equalling Joe Root’s tally for the same.

Labuschagne, meanwhile, registered his seventh Test century, his first ton coming overseas. The 28-year-old batter has hit all of his previous Test tons on Australian soil.

Former opener Justin Langer was the last Australian to hit a Test ton in Sri Lanka, when he slammed 166 in his team’s second innings in Colombo, back in March 2004.

In the first innings of that match, Darren Lehmann (153) had also hit a century. And Galle on Friday saw not one, but two different centurions on the same day.

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat in the second Test. Kasun Rajitha struck early to remove David Warner, but Smith and Marnus forged a 134-run stand for the third wicket.

Australia are aiming to seal the series, having won the first Test in Galle.

