SL vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score and update

PREVIEW: Australia and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the third T20I in Pallekele. The visiting side has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking for a clean sweep.

Australia won the toss in the third T20I and opted to bat. Mitchell Marsh misses out with a minor calf injury, while Praveen Jayawickrama replaces Nuwan Thusara in the Sri Lankan side.

Sri Lanka, on the other side, created some problems for Australia in the last match with their bowling despite putting up a low total on the board and will seek a consolation win.

SQUADS:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka

