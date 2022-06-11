SL vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score and update

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Australia At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 11 June, 2022

11 June, 2022
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Australia

Australia

0/0 (0.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Australia Sri Lanka
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score and latest updates , watch Score SL vs AUS online, Live coverage of today match SL vs AUS

AUS & SL lock horns in third T20I. AFP

PREVIEW: Australia and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the third T20I in Pallekele. The visiting side has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking for a clean sweep.

Australia won the toss in the third T20I and opted to bat. Mitchell Marsh misses out with a minor calf injury, while Praveen Jayawickrama replaces Nuwan Thusara  in the Sri Lankan side.

Sri Lanka, on the other side, created some problems for Australia in the last match with their bowling despite putting up a low total on the board and will seek a consolation win.

SQUADS:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka

Updated Date: June 11, 2022 18:56:43 IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Openers Finch, Warner power Aussies to dominant win in 1st T20I
Sri Lanka vs Australia: Openers Finch, Warner power Aussies to dominant win in 1st T20I

The visitors eased to 134-0 in 14 overs, chasing just 129 for victory, after a penetrative Josh Hazlewood spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out in 19.3 overs.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Bhanuka Rajapaksa recalled to hosts' squad for ODI series

Sri Lanka have announced the squad for the ODI series against Australia. While Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been recalled, Sri Lanka's U-19 skipper Dunith Wellalage has got a call-up in the 21-man squad.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Wanindu Hasaranga’s efforts go in vain as visitors gain unassailable lead

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets in Colombo on Wednesday but could stop Australia grabbing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Twenty20 series.