Sri Lanka vs Australia: Jeffrey Vandersay named in hosts' 18-man squad for Test series

Colombo: Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka's 18-man squad for the two-match Test series against Australia, which starts next week in Galle, the island nation's cricket board said Saturday.
The first Test starts on 29 June and the second will be from 8 July, with both played next to the southern city's picturesque fort.
A five-match ODI series was won by the hosts 3-2.
Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya and Jeffrey Vandersay.
