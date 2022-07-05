Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Sri Lanka vs Australia: Hosts call up Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage for second Test

Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Hosts call up Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage for second Test

Uncapped spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were on Tuesday drafted into Sri Lanka's Covid-hit squad for the second Test against Australia.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Hosts call up Maheesh Theekshana, Dinuth Wellalage for second Test

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana in a file photo. Sportzpics

Uncapped spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Dinuth Wellalage were on Tuesday drafted into Sri Lanka's Covid-hit squad for the second Test against Australia.

Left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama on Monday tested positive for coronavirus after former captain Angelo Mathews had to pull out on the third day of the opening Test with Covid.

Both the players are in isolation and the rest of the squad have tested negative, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The hosts trail 1-0 in the two-match series after going down to Australia by 10 wickets inside three days last week in Galle.

Theekshana and 19-year-old Wellalage are still to make their Test debuts but played a key role in Sri Lanka's 3-2 one-day international series triumph over Australia last month.

Left-arm spinner Wellalage was the leading wicket-taker in the series with nine dismissals, one ahead of Australia's Pat Cummins.

Uncapped all-rounder Lakshitha Manasinghe is also in the squad for match which begins at the same Galle venue on Friday, but left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been released after he went wicketless in the first Test.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 05, 2022 11:25:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Ashton Agar fails to recover from side strain, ruled out of second Test
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Ashton Agar fails to recover from side strain, ruled out of second Test

Agar, a left-arm spinner, suffered a side strain in the one-day internationals last month and will be replaced by Jon Holland in the squad for the final Test starting Friday.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Jeffrey Vandersay named in hosts' 18-man squad for Test series
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Jeffrey Vandersay named in hosts' 18-man squad for Test series

The Australian tour of the island began earlier this month with three T20 matches, a series the tourists won 2-1.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream 11 Team Prediction: Pick Khawaja as skipper, Maxwell among all-rounders
First Cricket News

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream 11 Team Prediction: Pick Khawaja as skipper, Maxwell among all-rounders

Dream 11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs Australia: Sri Lanka and Australia lock horns in the first of the two Tests starting 29 June at Galle