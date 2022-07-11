Sri Lanka vs Australia: Dinesh Chandimal slams double ton as hosts grab sizeable lead in 2nd Test

Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal thoroughly dominated the Australian bowling attack in the first innings of the second Test in Galle as he went on to score a double hundred on Monday.

Chandimal had already completed a century on Day 3 of the Test and was unbeaten at 118 at stumps. The right-handed batter carried on from where he left off and went past the 200-run mark on the penultimate day to eventually remain unbeaten at 206 in the first innings. Chandimal didn't shy away from taking his chances and his fighting knock comprised of 16 fours and five maximums.

The home side posted 554 in reply to Australia's 364, stretching the lead to 190 runs. Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka early in the innings but the top and middle-order took the onus and provided the resistance that the side needed.

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis scored individual fifties to help the side stay in the hunt.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Swepson were the pick of the bowlers. While Starc registered a four-wicket haul, Swepson scalped three wickets.

With this double century, Chandimal became the first Sri Lankan batter to achieve the milestone against Australia. Kumar Sangakkara's 192 in 2007 Hobart Test was the highest individual score for Sri Lanka against Australia. Apart from this, Sri Lanka's 554 is now their highest in Tests against Australia surpassing previous best of 547/8 at SSC in 1992.

Australia presently lead the two-match series 1-0 and the hosts need to win this encounter to end the series in a draw.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.