Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI - Live Cricket Score and update , watch live coverage and Scorecard

|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|121/4 (26.4 ov) - R/R 4.54
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Alex Carey (W)
|Batting
|4
|7
|0
|0
|Travis Head
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jeffrey Vandersay
|6.4
|0
|29
|2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 121/4 (26.4)
|
5 (5) R/R: 2.14
Alex Carey (W) 4(7)
Aaron Finch (C) 1(7)
|
Aaron Finch (C) 62(85) S.R (72.94)
c Dhananjaya de Silva b Jeffrey Vandersay
Live Score Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka vs Australia Scorecard,Live Streaming online SL vs AUS, 3rd ODI, highlights, today match score, Commentary ball by ball
PREVIEW: The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia is presently levelled at 1-1 and the two sides take on each other in third clash in Colombo. Both the sides will look to take the lead.
SQUADS:
Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara
Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green
The visitors eased to 134-0 in 14 overs, chasing just 129 for victory, after a penetrative Josh Hazlewood spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out in 19.3 overs.
The visitors started out chasing a total of 301 runs in 50 overs but a 90-minute rain break reduced the innings to 44 overs with the visitors requiring 282 under DLS at Pallekele.
Chasing a rain-revised target of 216 in 43 overs, Australia suffered from regular wicket falls to get bowled out for 189 in 37.1 overs as Sri Lanka bounced back from their opening loss in the five-match series in Pallekele.