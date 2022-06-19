Sri Lanka vs Australia, 3rd ODI - Live Cricket Score and update , watch live coverage and Scorecard

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (odi)

Sri Lanka Vs Australia At R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 19 June, 2022

19 June, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

121/4 (26.4 ov)

3rd ODI
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Yet To Bat

Australia Sri Lanka
121/4 (26.4 ov) - R/R 4.54

Play In Progress

Alex Carey (W) - 4

Aaron Finch (C) - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Alex Carey (W) Batting 4 7 0 0
Travis Head Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jeffrey Vandersay 6.4 0 29 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 121/4 (26.4)

5 (5) R/R: 2.14

Aaron Finch (C) 62(85) S.R (72.94)

c Dhananjaya de Silva b Jeffrey Vandersay

Sri Lanka take on Australia in third ODI. AFP

PREVIEW: The ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia is presently levelled at 1-1 and the two sides take on each other in third clash in Colombo. Both the sides will look to take the lead.

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

Updated Date: June 19, 2022 15:37:07 IST

