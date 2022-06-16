Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Sri Lanka Vs Australia At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 16 June, 2022

16 June, 2022
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

220/9 (47.4 ov)

2nd ODI
Australia

Australia

189/10 (37.1 ov)

Sri Lanka beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)

Sri Lanka Australia
220/9 (47.4 ov) - R/R 4.62 189/10 (37.1 ov) - R/R 5.09

Match Ended

Sri Lanka beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)

Matthew Kuhnemann - 0

Josh Hazlewood - 4

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Josh Hazlewood not out 4 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dushmantha Chameera 6.1 0 19 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 189/10 (37.1)

4 (4) R/R: 6

Matthew Kuhnemann 1(2) S.R (50)

b Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI Highlights, Full cricket score: Hosts level series with 26-run win

Australia lead the series 1-0. AFP

PREVIEW: After clinching a two-wicket win in the first match in Pallekele, Australia will now take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the same venue.

But the visitors have been struggling with injury issues. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar were injured earlier with Stoinis being ruled out of the series. The Australian side has called up uncapped spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head who were with the 'A' side which is also touring the Asian nation.

On the other side, Sri Lanka would be looking to make a comeback in this game. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat in the T20I series earlier.

SQUAD:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w) Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann

Updated Date: June 16, 2022 23:19:08 IST

