Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd ODI Highlights, Full cricket score: Hosts level series with 26-run win

PREVIEW: After clinching a two-wicket win in the first match in Pallekele, Australia will now take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the same venue.

But the visitors have been struggling with injury issues. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar were injured earlier with Stoinis being ruled out of the series. The Australian side has called up uncapped spinner Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head who were with the 'A' side which is also touring the Asian nation.

On the other side, Sri Lanka would be looking to make a comeback in this game. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat in the T20I series earlier.

SQUAD:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w) Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann

