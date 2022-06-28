Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2022: SL vs AUS Head-to-Head Records

High-flying Sri Lanka will lock horns with injury-hit Australia in the first Test at the Galle International Stadium from 29 June.

Australia started their tour by bagging the T20 International series. Sri Lanka however, fought back in the ODIs, winning the five-match series 3-2.

The Islanders are coming off a confident win against Bangladesh in their previous red-ball encounter. Meanwhile, Australia's last Test outing, against Pakistan in their backyard, ended on a positive note and they will hope to carry the momentum over to this series. The experience of playing in the subcontinent conditions will help the men in yellow to play in the slow and tricky track of Galle.

Both squads will aim to bring out the best of themselves as the series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. While Australia is standing at the top of the tally, Sri Lanka is now placed at the fourth position. A win over the mighty Aussies who have not lost a single Test during the current cycle, will not only take them higher in the standing but also boost their confidence for the upcoming fixtures.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 31

Sri Lanka: 4

Australia: 19

Draw: 8

Sri Lanka vs Australia Previous Test:

In the last encounter between these two sides, Australia beat Sri Lanka by 366 runs at Australia’s Manuka Oval on 4 February 2019.

Last 5 Test results:

Australia won by 366 runs.

Australia won by an innings and 40 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 163 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 229 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 106 runs.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.