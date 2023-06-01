Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan was on Thursday ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming one-day international series against Sri Lanka.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Rashid will be sitting of the first two one-dayers due to a lower-back injury. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) however, added that Khan “will remain under full medical observation, and is expected to return for the final ODI on June 7”.

Afghanistan travel to Sri Lanka for three one-dayers, all of which will take place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota, starting Friday, 2 June.

Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad, who played alongside Rashid in the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been included in the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side, as have other IPL stars Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (Sunrisers Hyderabad).

Rashid had played a key role in GT’s run to the final of IPL 2023, finishing at the third spot on the wicket-takers’ list with 27 wickets across the season including a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

IPL performances also played a role in the selection of Sri Lanka’s squad with the hosts including pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who was a key death overs option for the Chennai Super Kings this season, in the squad.

The 21-year-old is yet to play an ODI and his only international appearance was in the match against Afghanistan in Dubai during last year’s Asia Cup.

